Sam Burns is just 2 birdies short of creating history at The Players Championship at Sawgrass 

The 2024 Players Championship is in the last round at TPC Sawgrass. The tournament sees some of the best golfers in the world tee it off and break incredible records. Sam Burns too, might find himself on that list soon.

Over the course of the last three days, Sam Burns has hit 25 birdies so far at TPC Sawgrass. He is just one birdie away from tying the record for the most birdies ever on the TPC Course, which is held by Fuzzy Zoeller.

If Burns were to make two more birdies on the course, he would set the all-time birdie record for the course (according to the PGA Tour on X):

Sam Burns finished the first round of the Players Championship with a score of 1 over 72. In the second round, he improved his record to 2 under 70. Burns had a fantastic third round, where he finished 7 under 65. He finished T27 with an overall score of 8 under par.

Exploring the day 3 leaderboard at the 2024 Players Championship

Xander Schauffele led the Players Championship going into the final round of the tournament. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman are also in the mix to win the event. Following is the leaderboard after day 3 of the Players Championship (via the PGA Tour):

1 Xander Schauffele -17

2 Wyndham Clark -16

3 Brian Harman -15

T4 Maverick McNealy -13

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -13

T5 Sahith Theegala -12

T5 Scottie Scheffler -12

8 Nate Lashley -11

T9 Taylor Montgomery -10

T9 Hideki Matsuyama -10

T9 J.T. Poston -10

T12 Doug Ghim -9

T12 Ludvig Åberg -9

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9

T12 Rory McIlroy -9

T12 C.T. Pan -9

T17 Sam Burns -8

T17 Adam Schenk -8

T17 Joel Dahmen -8

T17 Austin Eckroat -8

T17 Matt NeSmith -8

T17 Sepp Straka -8

T17 Matti Schmid -8

T24 Peter Malnati -7

T24 Si Woo Kim -7

T24 Emiliano Grillo -7

T24 Sam Ryder -7

T24 Corey Conners -7

T29 Nick Taylor -6

T29 Brice Garnett -6

T29 Tony Finau -6

T29 Taylor Moore -6

T29 Collin Morikawa -6

T29 Jason Day -6

T35 Aaron Rai -5

T35 Jake Knapp -5

T35 Sungjae Im -5

T35 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T35 Alex Noren -5

T35 Chan Kim -5

T35 Lee Hodges -5

T35 Chris Kirk -5

T35 Tom Hoge -5

T44 David Lipsky -4

T44 Sami Valimaki -4

T44 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T44 Dylan Wu -4

T44 Kurt Kitayama -4

T44 Cameron Young -4

T44 Ryan Moore -4

T51 Martin Laird -3

T51 Zac Blair -3

T51 J.J. Spaun -3

T51 Adam Scott -3

T51 Viktor Hovland -3

T51 Jimmy Stanger -3

T51 Denny McCarthy -3

T51 Shane Lowry -3

T51 Mark Hubbard -3

T51 Harris English -3

T61 Ben Martin -2

T61 Tyler Duncan -2

T61 Francesco Molinari -2

T64 Andrew Putnam -1

T64 Patrick Cantlay -1

T66 Min Woo Lee E

T66 Keith Mitchell E

The Players Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, boasting a prize purse of $25 million.