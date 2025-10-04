Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, is currently a day away from completion. Kevin Yu is currently defending his title at this PGA Tour event. As the tournament moves towards the moving day, fans have received a glimpse of the prize money breakdown.

The Sanderson Farms Championship, that started from October 2, 2025, holds a massive prize pool of $6 million. According to the official payout, the golfer who wins this tournament at Mississippi on Sunday will go home with a massive paycheck worth $1.08 million.

The golfer who will earn the second spot in the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard will earn $654,000. A third place finisher in this tournament is set to receive $414,000. A golfer who finishes on the fourth spot of the leaderboard will earn $294,000 from the purse.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is a tournament on the PGA Tour that is played at Mississippi annually. This event is a part of the PGA Tour Fall Series, won by notable names like Fred Funk, Luke Donald, Nixk Taylor and Sergio Garcia.

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship will reward $246,000 for fifth place, $217,500 for sixth place, $202,500 for seventh place, $187,500 for eighth place, and $175,500 for ninth place. Anyone who ranks on the tenth spot is projected to receive $163,500 from the $6 million prize pool.

Golfers who will rank beyond the tenth place in this event will receive paychecks starting from $151,500 (11th place). The player who finishes on the 20th spot will receive $79,500. According to the payout, the 80th place finish will earn a golfer $11,100. It's worth noting that these figures mightbe subjected to change based on the number of golfers tied for a particular position on the tournament leaderboard.

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship full prize purse breakdown

Here is a full breakdown of this year's Sanderson Farms Championship's $6 million prize purse. Take a look:

1: $1.08 million (WINNER)

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,490

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

66: $12,780

67: $12,660

68: $12,540

69: $12,420

70: $12,300

71: $12,180

72: $12,060

73: $11,940

74: $11,820

75: $11,700

76: $11,580

77: $11,460

78: $11,340

79: $11,220

80: $11,100

