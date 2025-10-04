Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, is currently a day away from completion. Kevin Yu is currently defending his title at this PGA Tour event. As the tournament moves towards the moving day, fans have received a glimpse of the prize money breakdown.
The Sanderson Farms Championship, that started from October 2, 2025, holds a massive prize pool of $6 million. According to the official payout, the golfer who wins this tournament at Mississippi on Sunday will go home with a massive paycheck worth $1.08 million.
The golfer who will earn the second spot in the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard will earn $654,000. A third place finisher in this tournament is set to receive $414,000. A golfer who finishes on the fourth spot of the leaderboard will earn $294,000 from the purse.
The Sanderson Farms Championship is a tournament on the PGA Tour that is played at Mississippi annually. This event is a part of the PGA Tour Fall Series, won by notable names like Fred Funk, Luke Donald, Nixk Taylor and Sergio Garcia.
The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship will reward $246,000 for fifth place, $217,500 for sixth place, $202,500 for seventh place, $187,500 for eighth place, and $175,500 for ninth place. Anyone who ranks on the tenth spot is projected to receive $163,500 from the $6 million prize pool.
Golfers who will rank beyond the tenth place in this event will receive paychecks starting from $151,500 (11th place). The player who finishes on the 20th spot will receive $79,500. According to the payout, the 80th place finish will earn a golfer $11,100. It's worth noting that these figures mightbe subjected to change based on the number of golfers tied for a particular position on the tournament leaderboard.
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship full prize purse breakdown
Here is a full breakdown of this year's Sanderson Farms Championship's $6 million prize purse. Take a look:
- 1: $1.08 million (WINNER)
- 2: $654,000
- 3: $414,000
- 4: $294,000
- 5: $246,000
- 6: $217,500
- 7: $202,500
- 8: $187,500
- 9: $175,500
- 10: $163,500
- 11: $151,500
- 12: $139,500
- 13: $127,500
- 14: $115,500
- 15: $109,500
- 16: $103,500
- 17: $97,500
- 18: $91,500
- 19: $85,500
- 20: $79,500
- 21: $73,500
- 22: $67,500
- 23: $62,700
- 24: $57,900
- 25: $53,100
- 26: $48,300
- 27: $46,500
- 28: $44,700
- 29: $42,900
- 30: $41,100
- 31: $39,300
- 32: $37,500
- 33: $35,700
- 34: $34,200
- 35: $32,700
- 36: $31,200
- 37: $29,700
- 38: $28,500
- 39: $27,300
- 40: $26,100
- 41: $24,900
- 42: $23,700
- 43: $22,500
- 44: $21,300
- 45: $20,100
- 46: $18,900
- 47: $17,700
- 48: $16,740
- 49: $15,900
- 50: $15,490
- 51: $15,060
- 52: $14,700
- 53: $14,460
- 54: $14,220
- 55: $14,100
- 56: $13,980
- 57: $13,860
- 58: $13,740
- 59: $13,620
- 60: $13,500
- 61: $13,380
- 62: $13,260
- 63: $13,140
- 64: $13,020
- 65: $12,900
- 66: $12,780
- 67: $12,660
- 68: $12,540
- 69: $12,420
- 70: $12,300
- 71: $12,180
- 72: $12,060
- 73: $11,940
- 74: $11,820
- 75: $11,700
- 76: $11,580
- 77: $11,460
- 78: $11,340
- 79: $11,220
- 80: $11,100