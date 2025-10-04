Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, is currently a day away from completion. Kevin Yu is currently defending his title at this PGA Tour event. As the tournament moves towards the moving day, fans have received a glimpse of the prize money breakdown.

The Sanderson Farms Championship, that started from October 2, 2025, holds a massive prize pool of $6 million. According to the official payout, the golfer who wins this tournament at Mississippi on Sunday will go home with a massive paycheck worth $1.08 million.

The golfer who will earn the second spot in the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard will earn $654,000. A third place finisher in this tournament is set to receive $414,000. A golfer who finishes on the fourth spot of the leaderboard will earn $294,000 from the purse.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is a tournament on the PGA Tour that is played at Mississippi annually. This event is a part of the PGA Tour Fall Series, won by notable names like Fred Funk, Luke Donald, Nixk Taylor and Sergio Garcia.

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship will reward $246,000 for fifth place, $217,500 for sixth place, $202,500 for seventh place, $187,500 for eighth place, and $175,500 for ninth place. Anyone who ranks on the tenth spot is projected to receive $163,500 from the $6 million prize pool.

Golfers who will rank beyond the tenth place in this event will receive paychecks starting from $151,500 (11th place). The player who finishes on the 20th spot will receive $79,500. According to the payout, the 80th place finish will earn a golfer $11,100. It's worth noting that these figures mightbe subjected to change based on the number of golfers tied for a particular position on the tournament leaderboard.

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship full prize purse breakdown

Here is a full breakdown of this year's Sanderson Farms Championship's $6 million prize purse. Take a look:

  • 1: $1.08 million (WINNER)
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,500
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,490
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,220
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900
  • 66: $12,780
  • 67: $12,660
  • 68: $12,540
  • 69: $12,420
  • 70: $12,300
  • 71: $12,180
  • 72: $12,060
  • 73: $11,940
  • 74: $11,820
  • 75: $11,700
  • 76: $11,580
  • 77: $11,460
  • 78: $11,340
  • 79: $11,220
  • 80: $11,100
