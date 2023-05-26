“Sandy Mounds number one stripper” - Paige Spinarac jokes about her 'new career' and 'stage name'

Paige Spiranac dropped a bombshell on her fans. The American social media sensation knows how to connect and grab the attention of the people. She recently shocked the golfing world by revealing her 'new career' journey as a 'stripper'.

Spiranac tuned a stripper for her new video. She collaborated with La Golf and posted a few snaps on her Instagram page with a caption saying:

"You have been asking for years....am I a stripper or a golfer. Today we find out."

Paige Spiranac has released a mockumentary on her YouTube profile in which she described her voyage, being satirical the whole time. She said:

“It’s been a really long journey. Obviously, I had a once-professional golf career, and I crashed and burned publicly [in] front of everyone. I think people last remember me crying during a press conference because I was just such a bad golfer, and I’ve been trying to find my way and figure it out, but I just see these comments everywhere. Because I’m still trying to be a golfer, but they [the social media comments] are like, ‘Are you a golfer or a stripper?'”

The model went on to say that she will do her best to learn to dance and that if everyone feels she can do it, she will not disappoint them.

“I’m not really set up to do this. I can’t dance. I have no upper body strength. We’ll see how it goes. But if the followers and people out there think I can do it, then I can do it.”

Paige Spiranac also shared her new name for her new career. She experimented with stage names including 'Alpha Jugs' and 'Ti*s McGravin', before deciding on Sandy Mounds.

"I get daily you know Ti*s McGee and I was thinking Shooter McGavin, maybe Ti*s McGravin or um, obviously, Alpha Jugs. That's, that's a classic, but I just don't think that has the right ring to it, you know, like I just was really trying to think what felt right to me and I think we landed at a really great place."

She went on to talk about her new 'name' - Sandy Mounds:

"It feels like me. It's the first time in my life that I have felt like myself "

"Sandy Mounds number one stripper"- Spiranac confessed in the video.

"You've got a great sense of humor"- Fans react to Paige Spiranac's mockumentary

Paige Spiranac's mock documentary on her self-dubbed 'new career' is getting viral on social media. Fans loved her sense of humor. She posted the video on her Twitter, saying she solely wrote and directed it.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac



1. Spinal Tap is one of my favorite movies and the inspiration for this video

2. I wrote and directed it

3. We learned graphite poles and shafts are better so upgrade your… Some fun facts about the stripper video! Watch here if you haven’t seen it yet- youtu.be/BK1UF8Ff-Pw 1. Spinal Tap is one of my favorite movies and the inspiration for this video2. I wrote and directed it3. We learned graphite poles and shafts are better so upgrade your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some fun facts about the stripper video! Watch here if you haven’t seen it yet-youtu.be/BK1UF8Ff-Pw1. Spinal Tap is one of my favorite movies and the inspiration for this video2. I wrote and directed it 3. We learned graphite poles and shafts are better so upgrade your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/V6rxITSXen

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise her humor and wrote:

"Fun video. You've got a great sense of humor."

Postaldog @thepostaldog @PaigeSpiranac Fun video. You've got a great sense of humor. @PaigeSpiranac Fun video. You've got a great sense of humor.

"Hahahaha....you're the best!!!"

"The video was hilarious"

The video received 330K videos within a few hours of its release. Spiranac nailed it with her acting and dialogue. The clip ended with:

"Yet again, Paige suffered disappointment when she realized she wasn’t cut out to be a stripper," flashing on the screen.

