Saturday’s weather report for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Round 3 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be on rain watch throughout the day. There is a 40% chance of rain at the course on May 4, Saturday.

Winds of around 7 to 14 mph are expected and a 40% chance of rain is predicted at 2 pm (ET) with stormy rain showers. Flashes of lightning are also predicted between 12 pm to 2 pm (ET). The weather will be mostly cloudy between 8 am to 10 am (ET). The forecast for Round 3 is given below:

Projected rainfall: 0.2 to 0.4 inches

Temperature: High 79 F, Low 67 F

Winds SE: 7-14 mph

There could be delays in the game on May 5, Sunday, due to a 50% chance of rain probability and breezes in the afternoon. The forecast for the final round is given below:

Projected rainfall: 0.25 to 0.5 inches

Temperature: High 79 F, Low 67 F

Winds SE: 14-18 mph

On May 2, Thursday, round one was suspended due to darkness and nine players were yet to tee off and resumed their game on the next day. Early storms were noticed in the morning on May 3, Friday, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 tee timings and pairings

Here are the tee times (all in ET) for Round 3 at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson along with pairings:

8:20 AM: Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick

8:30 AM: Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

8:40 AM: Tom Kim, Jason Day

8:50 AM: Luke List, Henrik Norlander

9:00 AM: Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM: Dylan Wu, Sung Kang

9:20 AM: Kris Kim, Carson Young

9:30 AM: Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune

9:40 AM: S.Y. Noh, Nico Echavarria

9:55 AM: Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 AM: Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire

10:15 AM: Justin Lower, Kevin Chapell

10:25 AM: Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney

10:35 AM: Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak

10:45 AM: Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker

10:55 AM: Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler

11:05 AM: David Skinns, Daniel Berger

11:20 AM: Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

11:30 AM: Austin Cook, Adrein Dumont de Chassart

11:40 AM: Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

11:50 AM: Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger

12:00 PM: Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy

12:10 PM: Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo

12:20 PM: Martin Laird, Vince Whaley

12:30 PM: Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee

12:45 PM: Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson

12:55 PM: Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap

1:05 PM: Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren

1:15 PM: Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim

1:25 PM: Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles

1:35 PM: Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

1:45 PM: Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

1:55 PM: Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

Jake Knapp is leading the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at 14 under par. The defending champion Jason Day is at 6 under and placed T58 on the leaderboard.

Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, S.H. Kang, and Troy Merritt are tied for second at 13 under par.