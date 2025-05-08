Saudi Arabia's PIF announce multi-million boost for Ladies European Tour amid LIV Golf’s interest in women's game

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a multi-million-dollar investment in women's golf for the Ladies European Tour (LET). It includes the launch of the PIF Global Series, replacing the Aramco Team Series.

The PIF Global Series will comprise five tournaments across three continents with a combined prize purse of $13 million. Four tournaments will be held in Seoul, London, Houston and Shenzhen, each with a purse of $2 million. This is double the total purse of the Aramco Team Series.

The fifth event, the PIF Saudi Ladies International, will have a prize purse of $5 million, making it one of the biggest in women's professional golf. Further, the series will introduce a new format featuring individual and team competitions.

Talking about the investment, Head of Events and Sponsorships at PIF, Alanoud Althonayan, said, via LET:

"PIF continues to be a catalyst for the growth of women’s sports, committed to delivering long-term transformative impact by inspiring and empowering female athletes at every level. The expansion of our Golf Saudi partnership with PIF as the title partner of this global series underscores PIF’s role in enabling and advancing women’s golf, driving growth of the sport around the world."

CEO of Ladies European Tour, Alexandra Armas, said that the partnership with PIF continues to elevate the "level of competition" and "commitment to women's golf." She said that the partnership will give women's golf the best opportunities to grow and succeed globally.

Notably, LIV Golf, which is also financed by PIF, has also shown interest in a women's LIV Golf league. The new CEO, Scott O'Neil, reportedly held talks with the LPGA about starting a women's league.

Charley Hull says that the newly announced PIF Global Series is a "huge moment" for LET

One of the top golfers of the Ladies European Tour and the ambassador of Saudi Golf, Charley Hull, has welcomed the announcement of the new PIF Global Series. The English golfer said, via LET:

"The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world."

The World No .14 further expressed her excitement, saying that the new PIF series would offer more chances for players to compete and win at premier events around the world.

"I love playing either as an individual or in a team, so I can’t wait to tee it up at series events throughout the year and hopefully inspire more and more young people into golf around the world," she added.

While one of the five tournaments has already been held in the 2025 season, four will be played in the remaining year. The next tournament part of the PIF series will be the Korea Championship, which will be held this week. The five events part of the PIF Global series are:

PIF Saudi Ladies International: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh (February 12-15, 2025)

Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh (February 12-15, 2025) Aramco Korea Championship: New Korea Country Club, Seoul, South Korea (May 9-11, 2025)

New Korea Country Club, Seoul, South Korea (May 9-11, 2025) PIF Championship: Centurion Club, London (August 8-10, 2025)

Centurion Club, London (August 8-10, 2025) Aramco Houston Championship: TBC, Houston (September 5-7, 2025)

TBC, Houston (September 5-7, 2025) Aramco Shenzhen Championship: Mission Hills, Shenzhen, China (November 6-8, 2025)

