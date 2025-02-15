"Charley Hull on LIV?", "The good? What’s that?": Fans express mixed feelings about reports of LIV Golf in talks with LPGA Tour

The newly appointed LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has revealed that the league could potentially expand into women's golf in the future. Fans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the news. Some appeared excited about the new development, while others seemed against it.

LIV Golf was founded in 2021 and held its inaugural season the following year. The introduction of the Saudi-backed league caused a disruption, and PGA Tour players who joined LIV were suspended. However, recently, there have been talks of a potential merger between LIV Golf and The PGA Tour. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil has also revealed that there may also be a potential expansion into women's golf.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest Australia, O’Neil said he had spoken to the interim LPGA commissioner, Liz Moore, and they were considering exploring the possibility of a move into women's golf.

"I’ve had the privilege of having a couple of conversations with Liz Moore, who’s the interim LPGA commissioner. She’s going to join me in Miami, and we’re going to talk a little bit about about how we might contribute to the women’s game… With LIV’s introduction, we’d like to take all the good that we’ve learned and put that into practice if the women’s game is one that we enter.”

Golf fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news.

“Charley Hull on LIV?” one fan said.

“The good? What’s that? All LIV has done is throw money at players. They haven’t grown the game. They haven’t made LIV into a winning formula. They just spend money. That’s it,” another fan reacted.

More fans aired out their opinions via X.

“Charley Hull will get the bag!!! And she will go,” a X user wrote.

“That would be awesome,” another user wrote.

“Well the men's side is such a huge success with the massive viewership. Why not expand into women's golf?” another user added.

“So lose more money…got it,” another user reacted.

LIV Golf held its 2025 season opener in Riyadh from February 6-8. The second event of the season, LIV Golf Adelaide, is currently ongoing at the Grange Golf Club, Australia.

LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard after Round 2

LIV Golf Adelaide kicked off on Friday, February 14, featuring stars such as Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, and Patrick Reed.

On day two, Sam Horsfield made one birdie and two bogeys on the front nine, but picked up the pace on the back nine and stayed at the top of the leaderboard by the end of the day. Carlos Ortiz is also in the lead after carding a 4-under 68.

Here’s the leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide after the second round:

T1. Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC): -9

T1. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC): -9

T1. Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC): -9

4. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC): -6

5. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII): -5

T6. Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC): -4

T6. Brooks Koepka (Smash GC):-4

T6. David Puig (Fireballs GC): -4

T9. Harold Varner III (4Aces GC): -3

T9. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC): -3

T9. Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII): -3

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC): -3

T9. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC): -3

T9. Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC): -3

T15. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC): -2

T15. Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII): -2

T15. Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC): -2

T15. Richard Bland (Cleeks GC): -2

T15. Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC): -2

T20. Paul Casey (Crushers GC): -1

T20. Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC): -1

T20. Marc Leishman (Ripper GC): -1

T20. Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC): -1

T20. Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC): -1

T20. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC): -1

T26. Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC): E

T26. Branden Grace (Stinger GC): E

T26. Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC): E

T29. Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC): +1

T29. Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC): +1

T29. Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC): +1

T29. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC): +1

T29. Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII): +1

T29. Cameron Smith (Ripper GC): +1

T35. Charles Howell III (Crushers GC): +2

T35. Matt Jones (Ripper GC): +2

T35. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC): +2

T35. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC): +2

T35. Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC): +2

T35. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC): +2

T35. Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC): +2

T42. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC): +3

T42. Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC): +3

T42. Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC): +3

T45. Graeme McDowell (Smash GC): +4

T45. Chieh-Po Lee: +4

47. Sebastian Muñoz (Torque GC): +5

T48. Talor Gooch (Smash GC): +6

T48. Anthony Kim: +6

T48. Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC): +6

51. Mito Pereira (Torque GC): +7

52. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC): +8

53. Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC): +10

54. Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC): +13

