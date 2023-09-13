"Scared of Tommy Lad today!" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy's daughter's hilarious interaction with Fleetwood at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy arrived in Wentworth for the next DP World Tour event, the BMW PGA Championship, which will take place this week. The Northern Irish golfer was accompanied by a very special guest during a practice session ahead of the start of the tournament. He brought his daughter Poppy to the golf course.

The DP World Tour shared a video of McIlroy and his daughter enjoying a little outing. English golfer Tommy Fleetwood had a hilarious interaction with Poppy. He tried to hug her in a really funny way.

The DP World Tour posted the clip with a caption, saying:

"Poppy and her Dad @McIlroyRory."

Rory McIlroy struggled with the game at last week's Irish Open and will be looking forward to bouncing back at this week's event.

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is the top favorite to win the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The tournament will start with the first round on Thursday, September 14, and will run through the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, September 17.

The tournament features most of the European Ryder Cup team members including Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg, and Robert MacIntyre.

According to GNN, McIlroy is the favorite to win this week with odd points of 700 followed by 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm. Matt Fitzpatrick is another golfer who has a decent chance to win the event with odds of 1800.

Here are the odds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 700

Viktor Hovland - 750

Jon Rahm - 850

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800

Tommy Fleetwood - 1800

Shane Lowry - 2000

Tyrrell Hatton - 2000

Ludvig Aberg - 2500

Tom Kim - 2500

Min Woo Lee - 2800

