'Scientist' Bryson DeChambeau frustrated for not finding the right golf ball - "There's something weird with just me"

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club. Nicknamed 'The Scientist' for his unique and scientific way of looking at the nuances of the sport, DeChambeau voiced his frustration about not being able to find the right golf ball.

During an interview after the first round, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about his thoughts on the golf ball that he is using this week for the first time.

"It's spinning too much with my wedges, like if I try to hit a full shot, it'll rip off the green and clearly you saw that on fifteen and that was from a 95-yard shot downwind ripped back thirty feet. So there's something weird with just me," DeChambeau said (via Golf Monthly).

The 31-year-old DeChambeau then revealed the specifications that he was looking for in a golf ball.

"In general, the way I play golf, I'm looking for a golf ball that launches a lot lower, has controlled spin on a full swing and half swing still has spin. So that's really what I'm looking for right now and hopefully, I can go find a golf ball that can do that because I'm certainly not changing my motion, I'm doing too well with that," DeChambeau concluded.

Bryson DeChambeau takes utmost care of the minute details of his equipment and his playing style. Hence, getting the right golf ball is crucial for the two-time Major championship winner.

Despite not having a favorable golf ball, Bryson DeChambeau had a good start to the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. He finished T8 after round one with a score of -4 and is just three strokes behind the leader and his teammate, Paul Casey.

Bryson DeChambeau makes a major equipment change

Bryson DeChambeau is well-known for having an unorthodox and scientific approach to the game. Be it same-length irons, specially crafted golf balls, or chasing distance by bulking up or working on his swing speed.

Moreover, DeChambeau is now working on getting specially crafted golf clubs with LA Golf. He revealed this while talking in the Loop Podcast and said he is building a whole new bag.

Bryson DeChambeau has designed his golf clubs himself - Source: Getty

"This has been a year in the works and we’re excited to showcase not only the driver stuff that we’re doing with … I mean, I could say it, LA Golf. The putter that I came out with and the irons that I’m building, 3 woods and wedges, the whole bag, we’re doing the whole thing," DeChambeu said.

The 31-year-old golfer said the golf clubs are designed by him along with LA Golf Chief Design Officer Jeff Meyer. He rolled out the prototype LA Golf irons earlier this year at the International Series India event and has used them in the first three LIV Golf events as well.

