Scott Stallings withdraws from Texas Children's Houston Open during Round 2

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is currently underway at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf course. However, midway through Round 2, Scott Stallings has had to withdraw from the event due to a left shoulder injury.

American professional golfer Scott Stallings made it halfway through round 2 with a final score of +2, before he had to withdraw from the tournament. He is the only golfer so far to not see the tournament through till the end.

At the end of Day 1 of the Texas Children's Houston Open, Wilson Furr and Taylor Moore led the tournament with a score of 6 under par. With day 2 currently underway, the projected cutline for the event is even.

Exploring the day 1 leaderboard for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

Following are the top 50 golfers at the end of day 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:

T1- Wilson Furr -6

T1- Taylor Moore -6

T3- Davis Riley -5

T3- Joe Highsmith -5

T3- Scottie Scheffler -5

T6- Mackenzie Hughes -4

T6- Alejandro Tosti -4

T6- Adam Svensson -4

T6- Aaron Rai -4

T6- Beau Hossler -4

T11- Chris Gotterup -3

T11- Patrick Rodgers -3

T11- Max Greyserman -3

T11- David Skinns -3

T11- Tom Whitney -3

T11- Akshay Bhatia -3

T17- Victor Perez -2

T17- Kevin Dougherty -2

T17- J.J. Spaun -2

T17- Vincent Norrman -2

T17- Matti Schmid -2

T17- Davis Thompson -2

T17- Roger Sloan -2

T17- Ben Taylor -2

T17- Mac Meissner -2

T17- Andrew Novak -2

T17- Greyson Sigg -2

T17- Taylor Pendrith -2

T17- S.H. Kim -2

T17- Nick Dunlap -2

T17- K.H. Lee -2

T17- Peter Malnati -2

T17- Cam Davis -2

T17- Garrick Higgo -2

T35- Harrison Endycott -1

T35- Adrien Dumont de Chassart -1

T35- Sam Ryder -1

T35- Alex Noren -1

T35- Chad Ramey -1

T35- Tony Finau -1

T35- Si Woo Kim -1

T35- Ryan Palmer -1

T35- Sam Bennett -1

T35- Pierceson Coody -1

T35- Joel Dahmen -1

T35- Martin Laird -1

T35- Mark Hubbard -1

T35- Gary Woodland -1

T35- Kevin Kisner -1

T35- Chez Reavie -1

T35- Josh Teater -1

T35- Harry Hall -1

T35- Stephan Jaeger -1

Scottie Scheffler will be looking to create history and go for his third back-to-back win this weekend.