Scottie Scheffler ahead of Rory McIlroy & Bryson DeChambeau as early odds for The Open come to light

The golf season's final Major, The Open Championship, is just around the corner and the early odds have been released. The Open is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20 at the Dunluce Course of Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Following the thrilling U.S. Open at Oakmont, where J.J Spaun claimed his first major victory, the golf world is eager to see what awaits them at the 153rd edition of The Open. The early odds for the fourth Major of the year have been released by Golf Digest.

Per the outlet, Scottie Scheffler (9-2) is the odds-on favorite to win The Open, with Rory McIlroy (13-2) and Jon Rahm (14-1) behind him. Bryson DeChambeau (16-1) and reigning champion Xander Schauffele (16-1) are also in the top five.

Xander Schauffele at the 2024 Open Championship - Source: Getty

The post from Golf Digest was captioned:

"Early odds for the Open Championship. 👀 Who is your pick to take home the Claret Jug?"

Both McIlroy and Scheffler have claimed a major each this year, while DeChambeau has had two close calls. With this the year seemingly being of first-time winners, with McIlroy's triumph at The Masters, Scheffler winning at the PGA Championship and Spaun at Oakmont, fans will look forward to the battle that awaits us at Royal Portrush.

Rory McIlroy looks to get in 'right frame of mind' ahead of The Open

Rory McIlroy was last seen in action at the 2025 Travelers Championship where he finished at T6 alongside Scottie Scheffler. After average outcomes at majors after The Masters, McIlroy will look to make a strong comeback at The Open. More so, as it is the Northern Irishman's home golf course.

During a press conference at Oakmont, Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on the upcoming major. He spoke about how he looked forward for the event, and added (via ASAP Sports):

"Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that. I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time."

Rory McIlroy at the 143rd Open Championship - Source: Getty

Upon being asked about returning home as a Grand Slam champion, McIlroy expressed that he would love to celebrate with the Claret Jug along with the Green Jacket. Only time will tell if fans will get to see him win The Open again, after 2014.

