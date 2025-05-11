Scottie Scheffler-backed golf influencer announces 'PGA Championship edition' event date

Grant Horvat, the golf influencer, recently teased his debut at the upcoming PGA Championship edition. He shared a video in an Instagram story he posted on May 11. It featured the Quail Hollow Club, which is the host venue for the 2025 PGA Championship.

In the story, Horvat is seen at the tee box, taking a shot. The caption of the story reads:

"This Monday, major cut."

Grant Horvat's Instagram story

Grant Horvat recently collaborated with world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a '5-under challenge' that has since gone viral. This video was posted on Horvat's YouTube channel on May 5. It featured an 18-hole match at Royal Oaks Country Club in Texas. Horvat teed off at 5-under par, while Scheffler started from even par. Horvat kicked off the round carding two pars and a birdie in the first three holes. Scheffler answered with back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes, leading by three shots.

Towards the end of the front nine, Horvat finished at -4, and Scheffler had clawed his way to -3. In the back nine, Horvat hit bogeys on holes 10,13, and 16. Meanwhile, Scheffler hit a birdie on 12 and pars through 17, and arrived at the 528-yard par-5 18th just one shot behind. However, at the end, Scheffler won with a 66 (-5) and Horvat at 76(+5).

During play, Horvat revealed he'd received a sponsor's exemption offer for the upcoming Barracuda Championship. Although he admitted his hesitation, fearing he might displace a full-time pro, Scheffler reassured him, saying:

"It's a sponsor's invite. You've done enough in and around the game to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in a tour event doesn't mean you don't belong."[12:35-12:41]

The YouTube video went viral with over 1.5 million views in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler recently won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson title.

Scottie Scheffler went emotional after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scottie Scheffler delivered a strong performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He carded an eight-shot victory at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This victory marked his first title in his hometown, making it emotional for the 14-time PGA Tour winner.

Scheffler kicked off the first round with a 61, followed by rounds of 63,66, and 63 to post a 72-hole total of 31-under par. After winning the title, Scheffler reflected on this emotional event. He shared a photo carousel on Instagram highlighting his journey from teenage golf hopeful to Tour champion, writing:

"This hometown win was special. My 17-year-old self wouldn't believe this!"

On top of that, at the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler explained what this victory meant to him.

"It's pretty special. This tournament means a lot to me. I grew up coming here to watch. It's very special to have won this tournament. Yeah, I don't really know how to describe the feeling other than it's really fun to be able to play here in my hometown in front of the hometown fans. It was a really fun week, a really special week, and I definitely enjoyed it," Scheffler said.

Scottie Scheffler earned a prize purse of $1,782,000 from a total purse of $9.9 million. He also secured 500 FedExCup Points.

