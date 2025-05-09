Scottie Scheffler gets emotional as he reflects on last week's 'special' win: "Wouldn’t believe this"

Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He registered his first win of the season last week as he registered a thumping victory by eight strokes in his hometown for the first time.

Scheffler shared a post on Instagram showcasing his journey through the years and got a bit emotional and wrote,

"This hometown win was special. My 17-year-old self wouldn’t believe this!"

Talking about this win during the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports),

"It's pretty special. This tournament means a lot to me. I grew up coming here to watch. It's very special to have won this tournament. Yeah, I don't really know how to describe the feeling other than it's really fun to be able to play here in my hometown in front of the hometown fans. It was a really fun week, a really special week, and I definitely enjoyed it," Scheffler said.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won his 14th PGA Tour trophy as he showcased immense domination throughout the event and never gave up his top spot on the leaderboard.

He started the event by carding 61 for the day and remained -10 after day one. Scottie Scheffler never lost momentum after this as he scored 63, 66, and 63 to finish -31 for the event and win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 by eight strokes.

With this victory, Scottie Scheffler has made $1,782,000 as official money from the total prize money purse of $9.9 million. Along with monetary benefit, Scheffler received 500 FedEx Cup points and is currently ranked second in the season-long standings.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler after winning THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Here's the leaderboard for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 (Top 30).

Scottie Scheffler (USA) –31

2. Erik van Rooyen (RSA) –23

3. Sam Stevens (USA) –20

4. Jordan Spieth (USA) –19

T5. Sam Burns (USA) –17

T5. Mark Hubbard (USA) –17

T5. Takumi Kanaya (JPN) –17

T5. Will Gordon (USA) –17

T5. Eric Cole (USA) –17

T5. Kurt Kitayama (USA) –17

T5. Adam Schenk (USA) –17

T5. Ricky Castillo (USA) –17

T13. Antoine Rozner (FRA) –16

T13. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) –16

T15. Matt McCarty (USA) –15

T15. Chris Gotterup (USA) –15

T15. Max McGreevy (USA) –15

T15. Chandler Phillips (USA) –15

T15. Si Woo Kim (KOR) –15

T15. Cameron Champ (USA) –15

T15. Vince Whaley (USA) –15

T15. Kevin Roy (USA) –15

T15. Patrick Rodgers (USA) –15

T15. Andrew Putnam (USA) –15

T25. Ross Steelman (USA) –14

T25. Pierceson Coody (USA) –14

T25. Danny Walker (USA) –14

T25. Nico Echavarria (COL) –14

T29. Kevin Yu (TPE) –13

T29. Taylor Dickson (USA) –13

T29. Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) –13

T29. Trey Mullinax (USA) –13

