  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • "Scottie Scheffler should be banned" - Fans react to the World No. 1 smashing his club at the Tour Championship 2025

"Scottie Scheffler should be banned" - Fans react to the World No. 1 smashing his club at the Tour Championship 2025

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 22, 2025 19:12 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler during TOUR Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler is currently competing in this year's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Today, the PGA Tour pro ended up smashing his club over a disappointing shot. This has gained reactions from fans on social media.

Ad

With the final leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching its end on Sunday, the pressure is slowly catching up with the pros. During the second round of the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler underwent an outburst.

The World's Number one golfer was spotted smashing his club while standing on a bunker. This clip was posted on X(previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This has led Scottie Scheffler to receive mixed reactions from fans. A section of them stood by the four-time major champion. However, some golf fans harshly criticised Scheffler for his actions today.

Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR GOLF's X post, aimed at Scottie Scheffler:

"Scottie Scheffler should be banned. Such behavior can't be tolerated. Start with Scottie and others shall learn!", a fan commented below the post.
Ad
Ad
"I was told he’s boring? This is cinema. And people forget Tiger used to kick his clubs😂", an X-user wrote below.
"So to be fair all the players do this but the outrage and condemnation is only viral when Rory does it. Why is that???", someone else commented down.
"Disgusting act. Damaging the course? People look up to you, Scottie. Be better.", another one wrote.
Ad
"Even the best lose patience sometimes 😂💥", someone supported Scheffler in the comment section.
Ad
"Imagine how the yanks would react under this tweet if this was Rory, Shane or any European player for that matter..", an X-user wrote in the comments.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Scheffler ended up smashing his golf club on the course. Despite his outburst, the PGA Tour pro showcased a commendable performance today.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship?

On August 22, Friday, Scheffler started Round 2 with consistent pars on the front nine. The golfer scored pars while playing on the par-4 hole 1 and the par-3 hole 2.

Ad

Following that, Scottie Scheffler secured a birdie on par 4 hole 3, which was followed by a par. The golfer encountered a disappointing bogey while playing on par 4 hole 5. While playing on par 4 holes 7 and 8, Scheffler secured two consecutive birdies, followed by a bogey on hole 9.

The Ridgewood native tried his best to stay consistent over the back nine. He started off with pars through holes 10, 11, 12, and 13. On par 4 hole 14, Scottie scored a disappointing bogey; he ended the round with a birdie on hole 18.

In the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship, Scheffler secured a 1-under-par 69. His 36-hole total currently stands at 8 under par.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications