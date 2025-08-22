"Scottie Scheffler should be banned" - Fans react to the World No. 1 smashing his club at the Tour Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler is currently competing in this year's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Today, the PGA Tour pro ended up smashing his club over a disappointing shot. This has gained reactions from fans on social media.With the final leg of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching its end on Sunday, the pressure is slowly catching up with the pros. During the second round of the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler underwent an outburst.The World's Number one golfer was spotted smashing his club while standing on a bunker. This clip was posted on X(previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF:This has led Scottie Scheffler to receive mixed reactions from fans. A section of them stood by the four-time major champion. However, some golf fans harshly criticised Scheffler for his actions today.Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR GOLF's X post, aimed at Scottie Scheffler:&quot;Scottie Scheffler should be banned. Such behavior can't be tolerated. Start with Scottie and others shall learn!&quot;, a fan commented below the post.Fact Finders @GolfSenatorLINK@NUCLRGOLF @SchefflerFans Scottie Scheffler should be banned. Such behavior can't be tolerated. Start with Scottie and others shall learn!&quot;I was told he’s boring? This is cinema. And people forget Tiger used to kick his clubs😂&quot;, an X-user wrote below.&quot;So to be fair all the players do this but the outrage and condemnation is only viral when Rory does it. Why is that???&quot;, someone else commented down.&quot;Disgusting act. Damaging the course? People look up to you, Scottie. Be better.&quot;, another one wrote.&quot;Even the best lose patience sometimes 😂💥&quot;, someone supported Scheffler in the comment section.Christina 🇺🇸 | Patriot &amp;amp; Entrepreneur @Freedom_Belle_LINK@NUCLRGOLF @SchefflerFans Even the best lose patience sometimes 😂💥&quot;Imagine how the yanks would react under this tweet if this was Rory, Shane or any European player for that matter..&quot;, an X-user wrote in the comments.It's worth noting that this is not the first time Scheffler ended up smashing his golf club on the course. Despite his outburst, the PGA Tour pro showcased a commendable performance today.How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship?On August 22, Friday, Scheffler started Round 2 with consistent pars on the front nine. The golfer scored pars while playing on the par-4 hole 1 and the par-3 hole 2.Following that, Scottie Scheffler secured a birdie on par 4 hole 3, which was followed by a par. The golfer encountered a disappointing bogey while playing on par 4 hole 5. While playing on par 4 holes 7 and 8, Scheffler secured two consecutive birdies, followed by a bogey on hole 9.The Ridgewood native tried his best to stay consistent over the back nine. He started off with pars through holes 10, 11, 12, and 13. On par 4 hole 14, Scottie scored a disappointing bogey; he ended the round with a birdie on hole 18.In the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship, Scheffler secured a 1-under-par 69. His 36-hole total currently stands at 8 under par.