"Scottie Scheffler is a BEAST"; "The undisputed GOAT" – Fans react to World No. 1 defending his title at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Scottie Scheffler fired a 2-under 70 in the final round to claim the Memorial Tournament 2025. Following the fourth round, he aggregated at 10-under to post a whopping 4-shot win over Ben Griffin.

On Sunday, June 1, Scheffler entered Muirfield Village Golf Club with a 54-hole, one-shot lead. He started steadily before making his first birdie of the day on the 7th. From there, he added two more birdies against a bogey to close the week at 10-under.

Griffin had a mixed start with four bogeys and just two birdies on the first 14 holes, but he pushed himself into contention with an eagle and a birdie on the next two holes. However, a double bogey on the 17th cost him his chances, and he had to settle for a runner-up finish.

This is Scottie Scheffler's third win in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. He has become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.

Fans hailed Scottie Scheffler for yet another win on the PGA Tour. Many referred to him as unbeatable, while some felt he had no real competition with several big names now competing on LIV Golf.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"The undisputed GOAT 🐐," one fan wrote.

"Scottie is a BEAST!" another fan posted.

"He’s won 3 of the last 4 events he participated in? And finished T4 in the 4th.." this fan commented.

"You ain’t f***ing around from that position," one fan opined.

"Great player but half the top guys r on LIV!" this user remarked.

"Sad to say there is no competition for Scottie on the PGA..,' another user posted.

How much did Scottie Scheffler earn from winning the Memorial Tournament 2025?

The purse size of the Memorial Tournament 2025 was $20 million, and Scottie Scheffler bagged $4 million as the winner's share. Ben Griffin received $2.2 million for his solo runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (top 12 and ties):

WIN: Scottie Scheffler (-10), $4 million

2: Ben Griffin (-6), $2.2 million

3: Sepp Straka (-5), $1.4 million

4: Nick Taylor (-4), $1 million

T-5: Russell Henley (-2), $800,000

T-5: Maverick McNealy (-2), $800,000

T-7: Brandt Snedeker (-1), $603,200

T-7: Tom Hoge (-1), $603,200

T-7: Rickie Fowler (-1), $603,200

T-7: Keegan Bradley (-1), $603,200

T-7: Jordan Spieth (-1), $603,200

T-12: Taylor Pendrith (E), $415,000

T-12: Harris English (E), $415,000

T-12: Sam Burns (E), $415,000

T-12: Patrick Cantlay (E), $415,000

