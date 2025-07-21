Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy in a big stat race after The Open Championship victory

Scottie Scheffler has been one of the most successful golfers in the 2025 season. He has been in amazing form, winning four tournaments, two of which are golf majors: the 2025 PGA Championship and the 2025 Open Championship. Golf Digest recently released a full-season stat report, and it shows Scheffler is far ahead of his arch-rival, Rory McIlroy.Golf Digest's X account reported that only 15 golfers had made the cut in all four golf Majors. Interestingly, Digest tallied all of their scores together, and Scheffler was undoubtedly first with a total aggregate score of 32 under par. Surprisingly, Rory McIlroy, who ranked second on this list, only had a cumulative score of 11 under par. The stats were pretty shocking considering that McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Championship.Talking more about the list, here is a full look at it:Scottie Scheffler: -32Rory McIlroy: -11Xander Schauffele: -10Jon Rahm: -6Harris English: -5Matt Fitzpatrick: -1Tyrrell Hatton: -1JJ Spaun: +1Viktor Hovland: +3Aaron Rai: +3Maverick McNealy: +5Sam Burns: +6Daniel Berger: +7Rasmus Hojgaard: +14Brian Harman: +17Golf Digest also expressed surprise that only 15 golfers made the list. Their caption confirms their reaction, as it reads,&quot;Only 15 players made the cut at all four men's majors this year. 👀 What stands out?&quot;This season, Scottie Scheffler has received a lot of attention and appreciation from around the world. Interestingly, Rory McIlroy recently identified him as setting the bar that all golfers are trying to reach.Rory McIlroy claims &quot;none&quot; could stand against Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Open Championship2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: GettyThe 2025 Open Championship was a really competitive tournament held at the Royal Portrush. Rory McIlroy also performed well in the tournament, tying for seventh place with a total score of 10 under par. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, finished significantly ahead of the field with a total score of 17 under par.Highlighting this performance, McIlroy claimed that no golfer was able to hang with Scheffler during the tournament. He stated,&quot;Yeah, none of us could hang with Scottie this week. He's an incredible player. He's been dominant this week. Honestly, he's been dominant for the last couple of years. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to. In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months.&quot;For his performance, Scottie Scheffler won a total of $3.1 million, while McIlroy collected a total of $451,833.