Harry Hall demonstrates his ‘class’ during his debut at the 2025 Open Championship

English golfer Harry Hall surprised the golf world with his impressive debut performance at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The PGA Tour player qualified for the Major after carding an 8-under total par score at the Final Qualifying at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club on July 1.Hall turned professional in 2019 but waited for six years to compete at the Open Championship. This was his third Major appearance after the 2022 U.S. Open where he missed the cut, and the 2025 PGA Championship where he finished in a nine-way tie for 19th with a 2-under final par score at Quail Hollow.The 2024 ISCO Championship winner displayed brilliant golf skills over the week at Royal Portrush to finish in a two-way tie for 28th with Oliver Lindell. Hall shot a 5-under par 279 at the end of the Open. Not only did he have a decent finish at the Major, but he also became one of the three golfers to card the most birdies throughout the week.Hall, along with the winner Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, shot 21 birdies across four rounds at the Open. The DP World Tour shared the birdie tally in their recent post on X and described Hall's journey to the feat:&quot;From coming through Final Qualifying to equalling the most birdies at the Championship 💪Harry Hall showed his class on his Open debut. #TheOpen&quot;Hall proved his worth by beating top ranked players like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark among others in the birdie tally. He also played the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Major where he finished at T17.Harry Hall shared his experience of coming back to links course at Genesis Scottish OpenHarry Hall at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Source: GettyHarry Hall last competed at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 when he finished in a five-way tie for 60th. This year Hall made a comeback at the Renaissance Golf Club to shoot a 6-under par score to close with a Top 25 finish.Hall, who actively plays on the PGA Tour, does not often play at a links golf course which is mostly found in and around the United Kingdom. During the post-round press conference, Hall spoke about adjusting to a links course after being out of touch. Speaking about the need to get his footing, he said:&quot;Didn't really need to. I qualified at Burnham, 36 holes on the links there on Tuesday, and I had not played links golf for a few months, at least eight months. So I think I've fit quite nicely back into it.&quot;Harry Hall has played 21 events on the PGA Tour this season and has made the cut in 18 of them. He has four Top 10 and 11 Top 25 finishes so far this year.