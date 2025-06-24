Amid consecutive withdrawals, Harry Hall guts out Top-10 finish at Travelers Championship despite detoriating physical conditions

The Travelers Championship saw withdrawals from a number of golfers due to health reasons, but Harry Hall refused to be one of them. Despite spending his Saturday morning in an ambulance, he continued to push through to eventually finish T9 at the tournament.

Ad

Jordan Spieth pulled out from the opening round on Thursday (June 19) following a neck injury. Viktor Hovland also sustained a neck injury and withdrew from the final round. Matti Schmid and Eric Cole also bowed out of the tournament due to illness. Hall also felt terribly sick all of Friday night and didn't feel better even after waking up.

Before his Round 3 tee time, he received two IVs in an ambulance and immediately headed to the course. He even had to skip his warm-up.

Ad

Trending

Despite "gasping for breath all day on the golf course because it was pretty hot", the 27-year-old posted an incredible 1-under 69 on moving day. After his third round, he went for another IV drip.

Harry Hall continued to push through despite deteriorating physical conditions and put up another marvellous performance in the final round on Sunday (June 22). He finished T9 with a total score of 9-under. This was his fourth top-10 finish of the season.

Ad

When asked what inspired him to keep going in spite of his illness, the British golfer said he wanted to secure the points and the money awarded by the tournament. The Travelers Championship was the final Signature event of the year and such elevated events offer increased points and prize purses.

"I did think, like, you know, it's a Signature Event if I can just survive 18 holes and not give up any ground or have a chance to have a decent tournament, obviously the points and the money," Hall said via Golf Digest.

Ad

"If anyone else, I think anyone else would turn up to work sick if they could make a quarter of a million I think is what I was in. So, yeah, I'm definitely turning up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harry Hall tied with Lucas Glover and Justin Thomas for the ninth spot. All three of them won a staggering $540,000 and 151.667 FedEx points.

"I think it's huge" - Harry Hall on the chance of playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs

Harry Hall at the Travelers Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Harry Hall's brilliant performance at the Travelers Championship last week helped propel him in the FedEx Cup standings. He started the past week at 56th and is currently 47th on the leaderboard.

Ad

This will certainly help in the season-ending playoffs. When asked how big is getting into the top 50 is for him, he answered (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's massive. The TOUR's getting so competitive and to have an edge by being in all the elevated events where the points are elevated too, just to have that opportunity to make a schedule and have it determined at the start of the year, and to have a chance to play for as many points and as much money, I think it's huge."

Hall is currently 74th in the OWGR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More