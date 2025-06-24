Amid consecutive withdrawals, Harry Hall guts out Top-10 finish at Travelers Championship despite detoriating physical conditions

The Travelers Championship saw withdrawals from a number of golfers due to health reasons, but Harry Hall refused to be one of them. Despite spending his Saturday morning in an ambulance, he continued to push through to eventually finish T9 at the tournament.
Jordan Spieth pulled out from the opening round on Thursday (June 19) following a neck injury. Viktor Hovland also sustained a neck injury and withdrew from the final round. Matti Schmid and Eric Cole also bowed out of the tournament due to illness. Hall also felt terribly sick all of Friday night and didn't feel better even after waking up.
Before his Round 3 tee time, he received two IVs in an ambulance and immediately headed to the course. He even had to skip his warm-up.
Despite "gasping for breath all day on the golf course because it was pretty hot", the 27-year-old posted an incredible 1-under 69 on moving day. After his third round, he went for another IV drip.
Harry Hall continued to push through despite deteriorating physical conditions and put up another marvellous performance in the final round on Sunday (June 22). He finished T9 with a total score of 9-under. This was his fourth top-10 finish of the season.
When asked what inspired him to keep going in spite of his illness, the British golfer said he wanted to secure the points and the money awarded by the tournament. The Travelers Championship was the final Signature event of the year and such elevated events offer increased points and prize purses.
"I did think, like, you know, it's a Signature Event if I can just survive 18 holes and not give up any ground or have a chance to have a decent tournament, obviously the points and the money," Hall said via Golf Digest.
"If anyone else, I think anyone else would turn up to work sick if they could make a quarter of a million I think is what I was in. So, yeah, I'm definitely turning up."
Harry Hall tied with Lucas Glover and Justin Thomas for the ninth spot. All three of them won a staggering $540,000 and 151.667 FedEx points.
"I think it's huge" - Harry Hall on the chance of playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs
Harry Hall's brilliant performance at the Travelers Championship last week helped propel him in the FedEx Cup standings. He started the past week at 56th and is currently 47th on the leaderboard.
This will certainly help in the season-ending playoffs. When asked how big is getting into the top 50 is for him, he answered (via ASAP Sports):
"I think it's massive. The TOUR's getting so competitive and to have an edge by being in all the elevated events where the points are elevated too, just to have that opportunity to make a schedule and have it determined at the start of the year, and to have a chance to play for as many points and as much money, I think it's huge."
Hall is currently 74th in the OWGR.