Scottie Scheffler becomes the highest earner in The Players Championship history with $9,046,200: Top 10 explored

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended the Players Championship title on Sunday, March 17, and bagged $4 million to become the highest earner in the tournament's history.

Scheffler carded 8-under 64 in the final round of the Players and aggregated at 20-under after four days, beating Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman by one stroke. With this win, his total earnings at the TPC Sawgrass are now $9,046,200, surpassing Sergio Garcia as the highest earner of the event.

Here in this article, we will look at the top ten highest earners at the Players Championship

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler made his debut at the Players Championship in 2020, when the event was canceled due to CoVid. However, in his next four starts here, he missed the cut in 2021, finished T55 the following year, and has been a two-time back-to-back champion.

Last year, the concept of signature events was introduced, which increased the payout at events like TPC Sawgrass by multiple folds. This has played an important role in Scheffler surpassing Garcia in just four appearances.

2) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia has appeared 23 times at the Players Championship in his career. He won the event in 2008, finished runner-up twice, and also made four other top-ten finishes. His overall earnings here are $5,948,528.

3) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful players at the Players Championship. He has won the event two times, finished runner-up once, and has made seven other top tens. In nineteen appearances, he has accumulated a total of $4,724,366.

4) Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk has been one of the best players to not have won the Players Championship. He had two runner-up finishes and three other top-five finishes here and has collected earnings of $4,081,763 in 25 starts at the TPC Sawgrass.

5) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith debuted at the Players in 2017 and failed to make a cut in his first two starts. He didn't make a top-ten finish until 2022, when he ended up winning the event with Anirban Lahiri. He bagged $3.6 million that year to take his overall earnings from the event to $3,848,500.

6) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas made his Players debut in 2015 and finished joint third in his second start at the event. He won the championship in 2021 and earned $2.7 million for it. His overall earnings in ten starts at the TPC Sawgrass are $3,745,808.

7) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2019 and won $2,250,000. In fifteen starts here, he has made three other top-ten finishes and collected $3,719,434.

8) Adam Scott

Adam Scott finished T45 in his 22nd appearance at the TPC Sawgrass and earned $70,062. In his 22 starts at the event, he has recorded a win and has three other top tens. Overall, his earnings from the event have reached $3,665,955.

9) Jason Day

Jason Day has earned $3,542,680 from his 13 appearances at the Players. He won the event in 2016 and also has three other top-ten finishes here. This year, he finished T35 and bagged $119,286.

10) Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson has earned $3,305,908 in all his starts at the TPC Sawgrass. He debuted here in 2006 and had three top tens in his first four appearances, including a win in 2009.

Overall, Stenson has made 16 starts at the Players and has made four top tens.