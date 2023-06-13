Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka top PGA Tour’s power rankings for US Open 2023

Since the US Open 2023 power rankings came out, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka have got the most attention as they are at the top of the list.

Scheffler and Koepka are the players to watch out for at the upcoming US Open. They have great records and have done well in recent events, making them the favorites.

Golf fans all over the world can't wait to see these two skilled players go up against each other at the US Open.

Top 2 on the US Open 2023 power rankings

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka have emerged as the PGA Tour's top candidates for the next US Open 2023. World No. 1 Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in adjusted score and has an impressive resume, having finished as a co-runner-up in the 2022 US Open and the PGA Championship only a month ago.

On the other hand, Brooks Koepka, who ranks second in the power rankings, is not far behind. Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open champion, has already proved his consistent dominance.

After recovering from past injuries, Koepka's tenacity and strong performance at Oak Hill, which he won, have cemented his status as a top contender for the championship.

US Open 2023 Power Rankings

As the power rankings show, there is a strong field of outstanding golfers contending for victory at the US Open. Notable players include incumbent US Open winner Jon Rahm, who recently added a Masters title to his stellar season record. With a streak of high finishes in major championships, Viktor Hovland is regarded as one of the best players without a major triumph.

Here is the list of players:

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Brooks Koepka (USA) Jon Rahm (ESP) Viktor Hovland (NOR) Rory McIlroy (NIR) Patrick Cantlay (USA) Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) Xander Schauffele (USA) Cameron Smith (AUS) Max Homa (USA) Rickie Fowler (USA) Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) Jordan Spieth (USA) Patrick Reed (USA) Justin Rose (ENG) Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) Shane Lowry (IRL) Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) Adam Scott (AUS) Corey Conners (CAN)

With a mix of experienced and up-and-coming players, the US Open 2023 is sure to be a fascinating event that shows off the skills and drive of the best golfers in the world. As the US Open 2023 gets closer, fans all over the world can't wait for the fierce fights and memorable moments at the upcoming Major.

