Scottie Scheffler confirms 2024 Paris Olympic berth after $4,500,000 triumph at The Players Championship: Report 

Scottie Scheffler has reportedly secured his spot on the American team for the Paris Olympics. The highly anticipated Olympic golf tournament is all set to take place from August 1 to August 10 at Le Golf National.

The confirmed list for the 2024 Olympics will be based on the OWGR list, with 60 players making it to the field, two per country. However, four players can represent a country if they finish in the top 15 in the OWGR.

According to a recent report by Nosferatu on X (formerly Twitter), Scottie Scheffler has confirmed his berth on the American team for the Paris Olympics 2024. The current World No. 1 recently won The Players Championship, which helped him mathematically guarantee a spot in the team. His projected OWGR rank for June 2024 predicts Scheffler will compete in the Olympics this year.

Expand Tweet

Scheffler had missed the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics in 2016 and 2020. He will make his debut at the tournament in 2024.

According to Golf Monthly, Scottie Scheffler might be joined by Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman in Team USA based on the projected OWGR ranking. Schauffele won the gold medal for his country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler defended his Players Championship title last week and earned $4.5 million in prize money. With the victory, the former Masters winner has also topped the USA Ryder Cup rankings with 4500 points.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's PGA Tour 2024 season

Scottie Scheffler has been enjoying some of the best seasons of his career. He has not missed a cut since starting his 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.

Scheffler got off to a smooth start in the 2024 PGA Tour season, beginning with The Sentry tournament in January, where he finished in a tie for fifth place. Maintaining his good form, Scheffler settled in a tie for 17th place at The American Express, shooting 67, 66, 69, and 65 to finish with a score of under 21.

Following this, Scottie Scheffler secured a T6 position at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by T3 at the WM Phoenix Open. He then finished in a tie for tenth place at The Genesis Invitational.

His good form continued as he emerged victorious at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and followed it up with a win at The Players Championship. In total, Scottie Scheffler has played in seven tournaments this season, winning two of them. He has recorded top-10 finishes in six events.

Scottie Scheffler began his professional career in 2018 and has won 11 tournaments to date. He secured eight wins on the PGA Tour and two on the European Tour. Notably, Scheffler clinched The Masters title in 2022.

He has participated in all four Majors throughout his career and achieved top-10 finishes in each. Scheffler finished in a tie for second place at the PGA Championship in 2023 and the US Open in 2022. Additionally, he secured a tie for eighth place at The Open Championship in 2021.