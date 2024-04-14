Scottie Scheffler is leading the leaderboard going to the final round at the 2024 Masters. The tournament nears the business end as it enters into day 4 on Sunday, April 14 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

At the end of the second round, Scottie Scheffler was in the lead with Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau after 36 holes. The leaderboard saw a significant change on the third day. Scheffler is seven under par. Collin Morikawa follows him at second and Max Homa at third. Morikawa and Homa have scores of -6 and -5 respectively. DeChambeau slipped to the fifth position.

Scottie Scheffler has confirmed once again that despite the lead, he'll still withdraw from the historic competition if his wife Meredith Scheffler goes into labour. In a press conference to media including Sportskeeda. He said:

"Our lives were changing at a very rapid pace. Now I think we have settled more into where our lives are at, and right now the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it's the baby coming pretty soon."

Scheffler's wife Meredith hasn't accompanied the world number one golfer at Augusta as she's reportedly expecting in late April. Scheffler said that he'll fly over home if Meredith goes into labour in the next 24 hours.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's record at Masters and recent performances

Sheffler last won the Masters in 2022. This is his fifth appearance at Augusta National. He seemed excited on the third day as he was seen pumping his fist several times during the day's play. Later he said:

"Proud of how I played today. It was a good fight out there."

Scheffler concurred that the Augusta wasn't easy to play. He said:

"The golf course was extremely challenging. The greens were very firm, very fast, and it was extremely difficult again today. So probably looking for more of the same tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

The lead at Masters is his 11th 54-hole lead or co-lead in individual stroke-play events on the Tour. He's leading the statistic since he joined the tour at the onset of the 2019-20 season. He has managed to clinch victory on four occasions out of ten till now.

Scottie Scheffler reacts after scoring a birdie at the 18th hole at The Masters - Round Three (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has a splendid record at the Masters. He has finished in the top 20 in his four appearances at the iconic venue. His performance with ranking from 2020 to 2023 at Masters is as follows:

2020- T19

2021- T18

2022- 1

2023- T10

He has won a total of $3,437,325 in prize money in the four Masters. He has played 16 rounds and has a scoring average of 70.69.

Scottie Scheffler has had a terrific season this year too. He has six top-10 finishes in the Tour till now. He recently finished as a runner-up in the Texas Children's Houston Open. Stephan Jaeger trumped him at the Memorial Park Golf Course. He has already emerged victorious in two of the tournaments in March 2024 when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in March.

Poll : Will Scottie Sheffler win The Masters? yes no 0 votes View Discussion