Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns could both withdraw from the Masters even if they're leading this weekend

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns could both withdraw from the 2024 Masters Tournament even if they lead during the weekend. The 88th Masters is scheduled to take place at the historic Augusta National from April 11 to 14, 2024.

As the world's top golfers are gearing up to compete for the coveted Green Jacket, two leading contenders, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns have said they might withdraw after the competition starts. Scheffler and Burns' wives are both pregnant and could go into labour this weekend.

As per Todd Lewis, of the Golf Channel, might withdraw on any day from Thursday to Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite of bookies to win the competition. He has odds of +400 at BetMGM Sportsbook. The American is currently ranked number one in the Official World Golf Rankings and has won two of his last three competitions. He was short putt away to force a playoff with Stephan Jaeger in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler has a good record at Augusta and won the Masters in 2022.

On the other hand, Sam Burns is in great form and has four top-10 finishes in eight tournaments this season. Burns is 22nd in the rankings and is a five-time PGA Tour winner. He is an underdog going into the competition at Augusta.

Scottie Scheffler on what defines him as a person

In a pre-tournament conference, while talking to media, including Sportskeeda, Scottie Scheffler talked about how golf doesn't define his personality. Scheffler said it was a self-serving sport carried out by individuals. Scheffler said:

"When you're at the peak of your game," he explained." People need stuff from you a lot of the time and you have to be selfish with your time. And it's not easy to say no, but you have to learn how to say no to certain people.

He said that when one plays in a golf tournament, the primary focus should be on competing and striving to perform at one's best. He said that you can't give in to external factors while competing. Scheffler said that his belief in his faith and Jesus is what defined him the most.

"I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most. I feel like I've been given a platform to compete and, you know, show my talent. It's not anything that I did."

In the first two rounds of the Masters 2024, Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. They will start their first round on Thursday, April 11th, at 10:42 a.m. ET, followed by the second round teeing off at 1:48 p.m. ET on the 12th.