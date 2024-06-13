Scottie Scheffler dedicates his win at Jack Nicklaus’ tournament to 3-month-old baby boy, calls it a “pretty cool day”

Scottie Scheffler plays the first round of the 2024 US Open this Thursday, June 13. However, the World No. 1 is still feeling the effects of his victory the week before at the Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler shared with his fans how special his victory at Muirfield was, via his Instagram account. He posted a photo of himself accompanied by his wife and son, as well as Jack Nicklaus and his wife.

"A handshake from Jack and first win with the little man, makes for a pretty cool day," Scheffler wrote in the caption.

Trending

Scottie Scheffler's victory had an enormous historical impact, as it was not only his fifth victory in the last eight starts of the season, but it also put him on several select lists, joining Jack Nicklaus on some of them.

By winning at Muirfield, Scheffler became one of only two players to have won the Players, the Masters and the Memorial in the same season since Tiger Woods in 2001. He also joined the list of players who have won all three events at least once as the fifth member (Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd).

To top it off, Scottie Scheffler is the first player to win five tournaments, including a Major before the U.S. Open since Arnold Palmer did it in 1962. Since 1980, no player had won five times on the PGA Tour before the US Open (Tom Watson).

When was Scottie Scheffler's son born?

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith's son, Bennett, was born on May 8, 2024. Scheffler shared the news from Valhalla Golf Club, home of the PGA Championship.

"It’s a pretty amazing feeling, it was fun times at the Scheffler home, for sure. It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week," he said (via People).

Bennett Scheffler's birth was widely followed by the golf world, as Scheffler declared he would withdraw from the Masters Tournament if he got the call that his wife was going into labor. The call didn't come, and Scheffler ended up winning his second green jacket.

A week later, Scheffler played the RBC Heritage and made similar statements as the time for the birth drew ever closer. Once again, Scheffler was able to complete the tournament and ended up winning it.

Scheffler withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship and did not compete again until the PGA Championship at Valhalla. There he finished T12, despite an incident involving his arrest by Kentucky police. Four charges were filed against him but were eventually dropped by the prosecutor.

A week later, Scheffler finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, making his Memorial Tournament victory his first since the birth of his son.