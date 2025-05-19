Scottie Scheffler deflects being compared to ‘peak Tiger Woods’ after PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler was carrying a six-shot lead ahead of his final hole at Quail Hollow on Sunday. He won the PGA Championship beating the likes of Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau. This was repeat of his earlier major championship wins – he was five shots ahead of the last hole at Masters 2022 and was four shots clear of the field at Augusta last year, both of which we won. His stellar performance drew some comparison to legendary Tiger Woods.

Scheffler was speaking in his champions’ press conference when a media person compared him to ‘peak Tiger Woods.’ They claimed some of the World No.1 golfer’s moves replicated the 15x major champion. They went on to claim that Scheffler was ‘actually trending to be even better’ than the iconic golf star. However, the PGA Championship winner deflected the comment and lauded his team for the work they put in for his improvement.

The 28-year-old lauded his manager and his ‘great’ coach for taking up the stressful parts of the game. The ace golfer also remembered to thank his wife Meredith and son Bennett for a ‘wonderful’ life off the golf course.

Replying to a media query comparing his game to ‘peak Tiger Woods,’ Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't know. I think we put in a lot of work just showing up here to tournaments to try and do our best… I have a great team around me, all the way down to -- I mean, I have a manager that keeps my mind clear. I don't have a ton of responsibilities outside of golf. He does a really good job of letting me go play and do my thing. I've got a great coach in Randy. I've got a great putting coach in Phil. I've got a great caddie…

I've got a great family, a great wife and a wonderful son. I feel like off the golf course, my life is wonderful. We live what I would feel like is a pretty simple life at home… I've been able to win some tournaments. When we go home, sometimes I think Meredith and I still feel like we're in high school.”

Scheffler also brought up his ‘great friends’ and said he was looking forward to getting home to celebrate the PGA Championship win with them.

Scottie Scheffler wins 'hard battle' for the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler clinched his 15th career PGA Tour win at the 107th PGA Championship. The 28-year-old bagged his third career major win and second victory of the season, after The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Interestingly, the win comes exactly a year after he was sent to a jail cell for a brief period.

For the unversed, Scheffler was ‘arrested’ by cops and charged with multiples crimes for disobeying a cop during the PGA Championship 2024. His mug shot in an orange jumpsuit went viral online. However, the then-Masters champion was soon released and made his way to the event.

He finished T8 in the contest despite the big distractions. Now, the ace golfer has dubbed Sunday’s win among the ‘hardest’ battle of his career.

Scottie Scheffler, who finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 273, said:

“I felt like this was as hard as I battled for a tournament in my career. I can tell you it's very sweet sitting here with the trophy this year.”

It is noteworthy that Scottie Scheffler’s five strokes win over DeChambeau, English and Riley made him the third player-ever to win three career majors and 15 PGA Tour titles before age 29, after Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

