Almost 1 year after arrest, Scottie Scheffler spotted in orange once again in hilarious coincidence at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler was seen dressed in orange ahead of the PGA Championship in a strange coincidence a year after his arrest in Valhalla during the tournament.

Scheffler was detained by a police officer during early hours outside the Valhalla Golf Club nearly a year ago, on May 17, 2024. The golfer was handcuffed and arrested on the second day of the PGA Championship and was later released after which he went on to compete in round two of the tournament.

A year after the golfer's arrest that sent the golf world into a frenzy, Scheffler was spotted donned in orange polo at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. The post by NUCLR GOLF on X pointed out the hilarious coincidence sharing the mugshot of Scheffler in an orange jumpsuit along with his latest picture dressed in orange. The caption said:

"🚨🍊👮‍♂️ #LOOK — Former inmate #202406620 arrived on Wednesday at Quail Hollow in an orange polo, potentially a nod to Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA at Valhalla when he donned an orange jump suit at the Louisville jail."

The entire incident, which took place during the Major event last year, was covered by the Full Swing crew and was a part of Season three of the Netflix docu-series.

Scottie Scheffler will be making his sixth appearance at the PGA Championship this week. His best finish at the Major was in 2023 at the Oak Hill Golf course where he shared a tie for the second position with Viktor Hovland with a total -7 par score.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the PGA Championship?

The 28-year-old golfer claimed his first victory of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a 31-under-par score 253.

At the Valhalla Golf Course last year, Scottie Scheffler was tied for the eighth place with three others. While he finished at the T2 spot in the 2023 PGA Championship, Scheffler missed the cut at the Major in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship 2024 - Source: Getty

Out of his nine appearances this season, the 28-year-old golfer has finished in the Top-10 in six of them. His best finishes beside the CJ Cup Byron Nelson win were the fourth place at the Masters Tournament, the T2 position at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

With his consistent performance this year, Scottie Scheffler is among the top favourites to win the Major title at Quail Hollow. The two-time Major winner enters the 2025 PGA Championship with a winning odds of +450.

Here are the odds of a few other key players - Rory McIlroy (+480), Xander Schauffele (+1900), Justin Thomas (+2100), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Shane Lowry (+6500), Ludvig Aberg (+1900).

