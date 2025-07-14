Scottie Scheffler opened up about his plans for The Open Championship after missing the title of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Ahead of the Major, the American golfer played at the DP World Tour and PGA Tour's co-sanctioned event and finished in a tie for eighth place.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Sunday, July 13, the current World No. 1 talked about his strategy for the upcoming Major. He said (via Aspa Sports):

"I feel like I'm really close. I feel like I was close to playing some really good golf. Just got to get some momentum."

Scheffler further added that he would practise his game for the Major.

"I'll get out and play a decent amount. I'll spend some time out on the course," he added.

Scottie Scheffler won the third Major of his career at the 2025 PGA Championship. He registered a five-stroke win over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley.

Before that, he won the Masters in 2022 and 2024. In last year’s Open Championship, he settled in the T7 position, and it would be interesting to see how things would unfold for him in 2025.

The Major is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, July 17, and will run through the weekend and have its final round on Sunday, July 20.

Scottie Scheffler opens up about playing on European soil ahead of The Open Championship

So far in this season on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has played on home soil, and ahead of the final Major of the year, he competed in Scotland at the Genesis Scottish Open. Next, he will travel to Northern Ireland for the Open Championship, which will take place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club.

In the post-round press conference of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 on Sunday, he reflected on his experience of playing on European soil ahead of the Major. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Got adjusted to the time zone. I feel like I did some good stuff this week. It was unusually warm this week. We'll see what the weather is like next week but overall, I could have played a little bit better this week. But overall, pleased with how I played the last couple days."

This season has also been amazing for Scottie Scheffler. He started the campaign with a T9 finish at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67.

He recorded some decent finishes, such as T3 at the Genesis Invitational, T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and solo fourth at the Masters, before winning his first event of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and then registered a win at the PGA Championship.

He was in contention for a hat-trick but ended up in T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but in the next outing at the Memorial Tournament, he registered a win.

