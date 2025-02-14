Scottie Scheffler explains logic behind ‘more attention’ gaining equipment choice at the Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler explained the logic behind using the long clubs at the Genesis Invitational. The American golfer is playing this week at the signature PGA Tour event, and he made some changes to his bag for this week's tournament.

The World No. 1 opted to try out some new equipment, and after getting suggestions from his caddie Ted Scott, Scheffler decided to have TaylorMade Qi35 7 Woods in his bag at Torrey Pines.

Scottie Scheffler had a decent start at the Genesis Invitational, and during the press conference following the first round on Thursday, February 13, he was asked about long clubs in his bag. Speaking of his equipment choice, the American golfer said (at 1:57):

"They definitely get more attention on this course than they do a lot of others. I mean in terms of distance, like typically when you step up to a par five you feel like you're going to have a good chance to make birdie but to the par nine and 13 or two par fives where when you get off the hole if you made par you felt like you did a pretty good job."

In the first round of the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler started with a round of 2-under 70. He was tied for fourth place in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler called his opening performance at the Genesis Invitational "a mix of stuff"

At the Genesis Invitational, taking place on the Torrey Pines (South) Golf Course, Scheffler started on the first tee hole with a par. He then added a birdie on the next before making another birdie on the fourth, followed by an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 fifth hole.

He made two back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes and then a bogey on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70. He finished only two shots behind the opening-round leader Denny McCarthy.

During the press conference of the round on February 13, Scheffler was asked about his performance. In response, Scheffler said (via Tee Scripts):

"I think it was a mix of stuff. Today's a challenging day and this is a golf course that challenges you in a variety of ways. I felt like I did a lot of good stuff out there, I got off to a really good start and hung in there from there. Weather conditions were changing a bunch and we dealt with a lot of different elements today, so overall it was a pretty solid day."

McCarthy played a round of 4-under 68 to take the lead in the game, followed by Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers tied for second. Davis Thompson settled in fourth place with Scheffler and Wyndham Clark at 2-under. The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, February 16.

