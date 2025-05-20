Scottie Scheffler fails to beat Xander Schauffele as 4.763M viewers tuned in to watch the World No. 1's PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler's victory in the 2025 PGA Championship is the trending topic in golf. But surprisingly, this victory did not dethrone any significant viewership of the past few years. In fact, it marked a drop in CBS's broadcasting viewership. Recently, the data on the PGA Championship viewership for CBS was published, and Xander Schauffele's win is still the highest viewed championship event.

Scottie Scheffler's victory at Quail Hollow has garnered 4.763 million viewers for CBS. This data is only from the Sunday viewership during the tournament's final round. Surprisingly, while these numbers are impressive, they are 4% lower than the previous year, when Xander Schauffele won the championship. During the last round in 2024, CBS attracted 4.958 million viewers.

Reporter Josh Carpenter updated the fans about this data along with data of the previous years. His 'X' (formerly Twitter) post, consisted of this information and it read:

"PGA Championship: CBS draws 4.763M for the final round, down 4% from 4.958M last year (Xander). Up 5% from 4.517M two years ago (Koepka). Final hour drew 6.8M. Prior three years: 2022: 5.273M (Thomas) 2021: 6.583M (Mickelson) 2020: 5.150M (Morikawa) YTD for CBS: 3.6M, up 13% from last year and the best since 2019 for this stretch."

Here's a detailed look at both of their performance in their respective tournaments:

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship with a score of 11-under-par (273) over rounds of 68-67-67-71, winning $3.43 million.

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship with a record 21-under-par (263) after rounds of 62-68-68-65, earning $3.33 million in prize money.

Golf legend compares Scottie Scheffler with Tiger Woods

2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as the greatest golfer of all time, and if any player gets compared to him is a massive deal. Something similar happened recently to Scottie Scheffler when golf legend, Luke Donald, compared him to Tiger Woods. Donald is the Team Europe captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup, and while speaking with ESPN, he highlighted Scheffler's ability to put pressure on his opponents.

Luke Donald claimed that he saw the same potential in Tiger Woods and compared them, saying (via ESPN):

''Tiger had this sort of aura that you just feel like you need to do more than you need to really elevate your game to beat him. And I think he understood that. He just sort of played his game, didn't make too many mistakes and wore you down, and I certainly experienced that in 2006. I think Scottie is a similar kind of player when he gets the lead."

According to the current standings, Scottie Scheffler has a very good chance of qualifying for the Ryder Cup. He is currently at the top of the event rankings, with over 10,000 points ahead of second place. His presence with Team USA will undoubtedly cause problems for Team Europe.

