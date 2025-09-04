Scottie Scheffler features alongside $1.2B-worth LeBron James & a Real Madrid star in recent Nike ad

Scottie Scheffler is currently regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the golf world. He has been in excellent form in recent years, holding the World No. 1 ranking for more than 100 weeks. Scheffler recently featured in a new Nike advertisement alongside a number of other well-known athletes from various sports such as soccer, basketball, and cricket.On September 4, Nike released a new Instagram ad featuring a massive collaboration with several notable names. This advertisement included 1.2 billion worth (as per Forbes) LeBron James (basketball), Real Madrid's star Vinicius Jr. (football), Tara Davis (Olympic athlete), Saquon Barkley (NFL), Hunter Woodhall (athlete), Catlin Clark (WNBA Star), Shreyas Iyer (cricket), Carlos Alcaraz (tennis), Scottie Scheffler (golf), and others.Nike's trailer gives a bold message that anything is possible if you are willing to chance it all. The reel's caption read,&quot;Why risk it? Because you can. #JustDoIt&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler can be seen in the reel for a few seconds, making a powerful golf swing. Currently, the golfer is part of an endorsement arrangement with Nike, which began in 2022. The major footwear brand's partnership surrounds Scheffler's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The World No. 1 is constantly seen on the course wearing almost all Nike items.Scheffler also has a large trademark shoe with Nike that he co-designed, the Nike Victory Pro 4. It has been one of the top golf shoes for the past two years and is well known for the &quot;Scottie shuffle&quot;. Scheffler is regarded as one of the most successful golfers backed by Nike, and the brand has given a shoutout to Scheffler with several Instagram posts on multiple occasions.Nike reminded fans of Scottie Scheffler's arrest after his win at the 2025 PGA ChampionshipTOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyThe World No. 1 was able to dominate at Quail Hollow and picked up his first-ever PGA Championship this season. Nike appreciated this massive achievement on their Instagram handle by reminding fans what ironically happened one year before at the same tournament. This IG post was a reference to Scottie Scheffler's detention during the 2024 PGA Championship. On the morning of May 17, 2024, prior to the tournament's second round at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, a fatal accident occurred near the course. Scheffler happened to walk down that road and ended up in a police-controlled area, where he was arrested.Fortunately, the golfer was released to play the second round, but this clearly impacted his tournament. Nike underlined this in their post's description, suggesting that the verdict is in. It read:&quot;The verdict is in. World No. 1 @scottie.scheffler is the PGA Champion.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScheffler finished the 2024 PGA Championship with a total score of 13 under par, tying for eighth place.