"Seriously hard holes" - Tiger Woods gives honest verdict about Quail Hollow Golf Club ahead of 2025 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods recently gave his verdict on Quail Hollow Golf Club, the newest venue of the prestigious PGA Championship. The 15-time Major championship winner has recorded four wins till now in the aforesaid golf Major. This is the second time the PGA Championship will be hosted at Quail Hollow.

Due to his injuries and surgery, the Cypress native will not be spotted competing for the Wanamaker Trophy. Although he is recovering from his Achilles tendon surgery, Woods' return to competitive golf remains uncertain. With the main contest days of PGA Championship just around the corner, Woods has commented on Quail Hollow.

In a video shared by his clothing brand, Sun Day Red on X, Woods is seen talking about the golf course. According to the golfing great, Quail Hollow will present its competitors with some tough holes. Take a look at what Tiger Woods said in his statement:

"Well, it's an amazing golf course in the fact that it's hosting the second PGA Championship. The green mile, those last two holes are, I think it's longer than a mile. Those are some seriously hard holes and that the golf course can be had just by putting the ball in the right spots."

Over the years, Tiger Woods has solidified his legacy as a golfing great with exceptional records and dominant wins. The professional golfer from Cypress has dominated golf courses around the world, even tough ones like Augusta or Firestone. But Woods has never won a title in Quail Hollow Golf Club till now.

Most of his performances at this golf course came during his time at The Wells Fargo Championship, previously known as Wachovia Championship. Looking at Tiger Woods' overall records, the 82-time PGA Tour winner's best finish at Quail Hollow Golf Club came back in 2004. He was a strong contender but Woods could not secure the title during the weekend.

Tiger Woods shares insights on the 14th hole of Quail Hollow

Woods' performances at Quail Hollow over the years gained him knowledge and experience about the course. Back in 2021, he was talking in detail about his approach on hole 14, while explaining the scenario.

In his statement, as quoted by Golfing Gazette, Tiger Woods said:

"Quail Hollow, the 14th is a drivable par four. It's really not that difficult of a hole. There is water left and bunkers right. A big hill off the right you can lay it up off there with a three iron and have a little wedge in there but it's a really long green and it's deceptive because of the water line.

"The top three decisions are whether or not you can get there."

Woods played in the 106th PGA Championship last year. At Valhalla Golf Club, Woods finished the 2024 PGA Championship beyond the cut line, with a total score of 7 over par (149) after 36 holes. It was his 23rd time of playing the golf major, and till now, he has made 18 cuts. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has 9 top-10s, 11 top-25s and 3 runner-ups at the PGA Championship.

