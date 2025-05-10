When Tiger Woods shot a golf ball from Asia that landed in Europe in a legendary DP World stint

Tiger Woods is one of the most legendary golfers in the history of the sport. With 15 Major titles and 82 PGA Tour wins to his name, he has achieved an immense amount of feats in his illustrious career.
One of them also includes hitting a ball from Asia to Europe. The DP World Tour recently shared an old video from its treasure trove on X featuring Woods hitting a ball on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey in 2013.
The suspension bridge connects Beylerbeyi in Asia to Ortaköy in Europe forming a continental boundary between the two continents. Standing on the Asian end of the bridge, Tiger Woods hit a shot that landed on the European end, creating a mind-boggling moment in history.
The event was organized ahead of the inaugral edition of the Turkish Airlines Open. The stunt was conducted to promote the upcoming tournament.
When Tiger Woods talked about the "very cool" experience of hitting a shot from the Bosphorus Bridge
Tiger Woods had reportedly spend 20 minutes hitting shots towards the European end of the Bosphorus Bridge in 2013. He was all praise for that unique experience when speaking to EuropeanTour.com.
"To be the first golfer to do this was very cool. I have really enjoyed my visit to Istanbul. To see the Bosphorus for the first time was a very enjoyable and memorable experience," he said via Glenmuir.
The Turkish Airlines Open was conducted the same week. It was the country's first European event. Woods had taken part in the debut editon of the tournament. He had finished T3 with a total score of 20-under.
Victor Dubuisson clinched the inaugral title at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal with a total score of 24-under. Jamie Donaldson trailed him on the second spot with a total score of 22-under.
In 2013, Tiger Woods recorded five wins - at the Farmers Insurance Open, WGC Bridgestone Invitational, WGC Cadillac Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. He also made eight top-ten finishes that year as well as 10 top-25 finishes.
In recent times, Woods hasn't been active on the competitive circuit like before. He is yet to make his PGA Tour debut this year.
While fans expected him to play at The Masters last month, he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture and was forced to miss the tournament as a result. It is unclear when he play next on the PGA Tour.