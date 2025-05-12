"Screw the PGA Championship" - Fans criticize Quail Hollow for being closed to spectators on Monday amid heavy rains

The PGA Championship recently faced criticism from fans due to a decision made following unprecedented weather conditions. Due to heavy rain, the Professional Golfers' Association of America announced the full closure of Quail Hollow for Monday.

Although golfers were allowed to practice on the course, it was closed to spectators. The decision to limit the 2025 PGA Championship venue came after the possibility of thunderstorms. According to weather forecasts, rain and thunderstorms might continue on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, Quail Hollow is reportedly set to receive lower rainfall. During the main contest days, the weather is expected to improve at the PGA Championship venue, but a risk of thunderstorms remains. NUCLR Golf shared a post on their X (previously Twitter) announcing the decision by the PGA. Take a look:

"🚨☔️⛳️ #WASH OUT — PGA of America announces that Quail Hollow will be fully closed to spectators on Monday due to heavy rain. Tickets can be used on Tuesday or Wednesday."

Spectators with 2025 PGA Championship tickets have been offered flexible conditions. Championship+ ticket holders can use their tickets during Tuesday or Wednesday's practice rounds. On the other hand, parking passes for Monday will be allowed for the next two days. However, fans have been critical about the PGA's decision to close down Quail Hollow:

"Screw the PGA Championship! Screw this golf club!", someone said in the comments.

"Just gonna make the course & tournament even worse!", an X-user said.

"Its 2025 and we’re stuck watching puddles form? Total disappointment.", someone else said in the comments.

"I get safety comes first, but this is golf. You’d think they’d have better weather contingency plans in place by now. Come on!!", a fan questioned the PGA Championship's backup plans.

"Oh wonderful. Boring course + Wet conditions", someone commented.

"Imma protest", a fan exclaimed below the post on X.

This year's prestigious golf major is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18, 2025.

2025 PGA Championship full field explored

Xander Schauffele will defend his 2024 title at Quail Hollow Golf Club. The 156-man field of the PGA Championship will feature professional golfers competing for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. This full field includes popular names like the world number one Scottie Scheffler and the latest career grand slam winner, Rory McIlroy.

Here's a detailed look at the full field of the 2025 PGA Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus NeergaardPetersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

JT Poston

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Valimaki

Rooyen Van

Tonder Van

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

Who do you think will clinch the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

