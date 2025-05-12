"Screw the PGA Championship" - Fans criticize Quail Hollow for being closed to spectators on Monday amid heavy rains

The PGA Championship recently faced criticism from fans due to a decision made following unprecedented weather conditions. Due to heavy rain, the Professional Golfers' Association of America announced the full closure of Quail Hollow for Monday.
Although golfers were allowed to practice on the course, it was closed to spectators. The decision to limit the 2025 PGA Championship venue came after the possibility of thunderstorms. According to weather forecasts, rain and thunderstorms might continue on Tuesday.
From Wednesday, Quail Hollow is reportedly set to receive lower rainfall. During the main contest days, the weather is expected to improve at the PGA Championship venue, but a risk of thunderstorms remains. NUCLR Golf shared a post on their X (previously Twitter) announcing the decision by the PGA. Take a look:
"🚨☔️⛳️ #WASH OUT — PGA of America announces that Quail Hollow will be fully closed to spectators on Monday due to heavy rain. Tickets can be used on Tuesday or Wednesday."
Spectators with 2025 PGA Championship tickets have been offered flexible conditions. Championship+ ticket holders can use their tickets during Tuesday or Wednesday's practice rounds. On the other hand, parking passes for Monday will be allowed for the next two days. However, fans have been critical about the PGA's decision to close down Quail Hollow:
"Screw the PGA Championship! Screw this golf club!", someone said in the comments.
"Just gonna make the course & tournament even worse!", an X-user said.
"Its 2025 and we’re stuck watching puddles form? Total disappointment.", someone else said in the comments.
"I get safety comes first, but this is golf. You’d think they’d have better weather contingency plans in place by now. Come on!!", a fan questioned the PGA Championship's backup plans.
"Oh wonderful. Boring course + Wet conditions", someone commented.
"Imma protest", a fan exclaimed below the post on X.
This year's prestigious golf major is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18, 2025.
2025 PGA Championship full field explored
Xander Schauffele will defend his 2024 title at Quail Hollow Golf Club. The 156-man field of the PGA Championship will feature professional golfers competing for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. This full field includes popular names like the world number one Scottie Scheffler and the latest career grand slam winner, Rory McIlroy.
Here's a detailed look at the full field of the 2025 PGA Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus NeergaardPetersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Valimaki
- Rooyen Van
- Tonder Van
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Who do you think will clinch the title? Sound off in the comments section below.