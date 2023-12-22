Scottie Scheffler finds himself alongside Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh for a unique record following the 2023 season-end

According to the OWGR rankings, Scottie Scheffler is currently the best golfer in the world. The New Jersey native was exceptional this season and won the Phoenix Open, the Players Championship and the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He also managed to earn an estimated $19.1 million for the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old also finds himself in the company of greats as he has just clinched a new record. Scheffler currently trails only the legendary Tiger Woods and the veteran Vijay Singh for the most under par in a single season.

Scottie Scheffler ended the 2022-23 season with an exceptional record of 233 under par. Fijian golfer Vijay Singh is currently ahead of him with 237 under par that he pulled off in 2004.

However, Tiger Woods is still clear of both Scheffler and Singh by a huge margin. The year 2000 was unreal for the 82-time PGA Tour winner as he finished the year with a record 263 under par. Woods was just 24 at the time and had already cemented himself as the best golfer in the world.

Scottie Scheffler has done the same this year and is expected to continue it next season as well due to his consistency and exceptional form. Notably, Scheffler managed to achieve this feat at the 2023 Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods.

Scottie Scheffler finally gets his hands on the Hero World Challenge trophy

After finishing as a runner-up in 2021 and 2022, Scottie Scheffler finally got his hands on the iconic Hero World Challenge trophy. The American golfer won the competition with a hefty 3-shot lead over second-placed Sepp Straka.

Scheffler had an almost perfect bogey-free final round with a 4-under 68 that helped him establish a decent lead on the leaderboard. The 27-year-old was delighted after winning the competition for the first time.

He said (via Sports Star):

“It was really cool for me two years ago just to get into this tournament. I had seen the Hero World Challenge pretty much my entire life and it seemed like such a fun time. It’s definitely nice to win," he said.

Scheffler added:

"Finishing second is not nearly as good a feeling as finishing first."

With the next season just around the corner, Scottie Scheffler will approach it with full confidence and momentum as the world's best golfer.