Scottie Scheffler gets candid about scheduling Memorial Tournament ahead of the US Open

Scottie Scheffler opened up about scheduling the Memorial Tournament ahead of the US Open. This week on the PGA Tour, the players have teed it up at the signature Memorial event. The tournament kicked off with its first round on Thursday, May 29.

In the post-round press conference of the opening round, Scottie Scheffler talked about playing in the event ahead of the third Major of the year. The tournament is scheduled just two weeks before the US Open, which will take place from June 12 to 15.

Speaking of playing at the Memorial Tournament ahead of the Major, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, this place is going to show you what you need to work on going forward, for sure. Oakmont's another golf course like that as well. I love the good test that we get out here, and this is definitely one of the sharper tests that we see throughout the year."

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler started with his game at the 2025 Memorial Tournament on Thursday on the first tee hole. He made two birdies on the front nine along with a bogey. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he added a bogey and two birdies for a round of 2-under 70.

Exploring the leaderboard of 2025 Memorial Tournament featuring Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler had a good start at the signature PGA Tour event, and he settled in a tie for seventh place with Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia, and Andrew Novak. Meanwhile, Ben Griffin took the lead in the game after playing a round of 65.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after Thursday's round:

1. Ben Griffin: -7

2. Collin Morikawa: -5

3. Max Homa: -4

T4. Shane Lowry: -3

T4. Keegan Bradley: -3

T4. Nick Taylor: -3

T7. Akshay Bhatia: -2

T7. Andrew Novak: -2

T7. Si Woo Kim: -2

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -2

T11. Harris English: -1

T11. Bud Cauley: -1

T11. Robert MacIntyre: -1

T14. Rickie Fowler: E

T14. Tony Finau: E

T14. Denny McCarthy: E

T14. Eric Cole: E

T14. Jordan Spieth: E

T14. Harry Higgs: E

T14. Ryan Fox: E

T14. Tommy Fleetwood: E

T14. Patrick Cantlay: E

T23. Austin Eckroat: +1

T23. Xander Schauffele: +1

T23. Sungjae Im: +1

T23. Taylor Pendrith: +1

T23. Corey Conners: +1

T23. Tom Hoge: +1

T23. Mackenzie Hughes: +1

T23. Jacob Bridgeman: +1

T31. Alex Noren: +2

T31. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +2

T31. Sahith Theegala: +2

T31. Viktor Hovland: +2

T31. Hideki Matsuyama: +2

T31. Jhonattan Vegas: +2

T31. Sam Stevens: +2

T31. Nick Dunlap: +2

T31. Thomas Detry: +2

T31. Byeong Hun An: +2

T31. Sepp Straka: +2

T31. Russell Henley: +2

T31. Matt Kuchar: +2

T44. Brandt Snedeker: +3

T44. Chris Kirk: +3

T44. Ludvig Åberg: +3

T44. Matti Schmid: +3

T44. Maverick McNealy: +3

T44. Matthieu Pavon: +3

T50. Joe Highsmith: +4

T50. J.J. Spaun: +4

T50. Adam Hadwin: +4

T50. Stephan Jaeger: +4

T50. Ryan Gerard: +4

T50. Min Woo Lee: +4

T50. Davis Thompson: +4

T50. Matt Fitzpatrick: +4

T50. Sam Burns: +4

T50. Brian Harman: +4

T60. J.T. Poston: +5

T60. Cameron Young: +5

T62. Justin Rose: +6

T62. Cam Davis: +6

T62. Wyndham Clark: +6

T62. Max Greyserman: +6

T62. Lucas Glover: +6

T62. Michael Kim: +6

T68. Brian Campbell: +7

T68. Aaron Rai: +7

T68. Adam Scott: +7

71. Justin Thomas: +8

72. Daniel Berger: +9

