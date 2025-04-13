Scottie Scheffler gets the golf community's support following exceptional comeback at The Masters

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has got golf fans excited on social media as he's launched a charge up the leaderboard on the first nine of the final round of The Masters. Scheffler is now in the top five as he begins the second nine at Augusta National.

The two-time Masters champion aims to win his third green jacket in two years, though he will likely need some help from Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard. Scheffler shot a two-under-par 34 in the opening nine on Sunday.

Golf fans on X reacted to a post from the official account of The Masters, which featured a video of Scheffler making a putt for a birdie on the par-five eighth hole. Some fans replied in support of Scheffler, while others were skeptical of his chance to catch the leaders.

"Scottie Scheffler birdies three of his last four holes and moves to seven under par. #themasters," the caption reads on The Masters X post.

"the scheff is cooking," one user replied to the post.

"Here comes Scottie #themasters," another user replied.

One user speculated that Scheffler could have a chance to win if the leaders dropped shots.

"Anything can happen if the leaders drop shots now," another user replied.

Some users, however, were skeptical of Scottie Scheffler's chances and believed he was too far back to have a chance to win.

"A bit too far behind," one of the users replied.

"Too far back at this point. Great round tho," another user replied.

"Maybe too far back to win, but he's putting money into his pocket (laughing emoji, money bag emoji)," another user replied.

Scheffler is currently tied for fifth place as he has just begun his second nine, with a lot of golf still to be played.

Scottie Scheffler's momentum stalled on Saturday and left him an uphill battle for the final round

The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Scottie Sheffler's momentum stalled in the third round of The Masters on Saturday, in which he shot an even-par 72. That put Scheffler at five under par for the tournament and seven shots behind Rory McIlroy, the leader at 12 under par.

The defending Masters champion is still in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2024 Tour Championship in September of last year. Scheffler is still the top-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scottie Scheffler got off to a hot start at this year's Masters in round one, shooting a four-under-par 68 and putting himself tied for second place. In round two, he shot a one-under-par 71.

The two-time Masters winner will need some fireworks in the closing nine to have a chance to host his third Champions Dinner at Augusta National next April.

