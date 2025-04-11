Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions dinner speech an indication of golfers wanting PGA-LIV merger, says 8-time Major champ

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is attempting to defend his title in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. As per the Masters tradition, he hosted the champions' dinner and gave a speech during the event. After the dinner, eight-time major champion Tom Watson said Scheffler’s speech indicates that players want a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV golf

Scheffler has held the No. 1 position for over 100 weeks now. He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, and has 13 victories on the PGA Tour. He also competed in the 2023 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open, finishing at T2 in both events. Ahead of the Masters first round, the American golfer dined and talked with several previous champions, including Tom Watson and Gary Player.

During a press conference at Augusta National, Watson was asked for his opinion on the potential PGA-LIV merger. He replied (ASAP Sports):

“The one thing I do know is that Scottie Scheffler in his speech at the past champions dinner on Tuesday night said, 'I'm glad we're all together again.' So the players would like to get together. But it's really up to the powers that be to see if there's a framework in which the two tours can cooperate.”

The 39-time PGA Tour winner further added that he doesn’t see a feasible mechanism that can seamlessly make the two tours work together. He pointed out that even though there have been talks of a merger since June two years ago, an agreement framework has yet to be put in place.

However, despite his doubts, Tom Watson concurred with Scheffler. He said that it would be “great to have all the players play together,” just like they do in major championships.

How many LIV Golfers are playing in the Masters Tournament?

Since the establishment of LIV Golf, there are only a handful of events where LIV Golfers and PGA Tour players are allowed to compete in the same field. One of such events is the Masters Tournament.

To qualify to tee off at Augusta, players must be Masters champions or champions in any of the other major events in the last five years. Golfers who also finished in the first 12 (and ties) in last year’s Masters are qualified to play this year. In addition to that, players who are in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings list also get an exemption to compete in the tournament.

Going by these rules, LIV Golfers who fall under at least one of the categories mentioned above are qualified to play at Augusta National.

This year, there are only 12 LIV Golfers in the field. They are:

Tyrrell Hatton

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Joaquin Niemann

Sergio Garcia

Charl Schwartzel

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

