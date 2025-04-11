Scottie Scheffler reveals feeling "out of sorts" amid difficult start to the 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler has had a difficult start to his 2025 season. He had to sit out of several tournaments due to a freak hand injury that he picked up during Christmas last year.

He made a return to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he placed T9. The World No. 1 had entered 2025 with the enormous pressure of replicating his extraordinary 2024 season. As such, his three top-10 finishes in six starts this year, while respectable, haven't quite matched the exceptional level fans expect from him.

Two weeks before the Masters, the ace golfer was in contention to win the Houston Open. However, he eventually finished in a tie for second, behind Min Woo Lee. However, the performance helped Scheffler feel confident about his game before beginning his campaign to defend his green jacket this week.

During the press round after his first round at Augusta National on Thursday, the 28-year-old was reminded of his previous statement of not being quite as sharp as he wanted a few weeks back. The reporter then asked him which specific aspect of his game he felt was lacking.

The US golfer said that he couldn't quite "nail" it down as to what was not up to the mark but he just felt "out of sorts". However, he felt better "prepared" for the ongoing Masters.

"I mean, it's hard to really nail it down. I think sometimes you can just feel a little bit out of sorts. That's why I said I felt more prepared than I have all year just because of time. I've had time to get reps in, tournament reps. I got into contention in Houston. That was really good. Just felt like I was in a good spot and my game was starting to trend in the right direction. That was just through reps," he said via ASAP Sports.

Scottie Scheffler had arrived at Augusta National this week as the defending Masters champion. At the time of writing, he is placed T2, behind Justin Rose.

"I felt pretty good" - Scottie Scheffler about his performance in Masters 2025 Round 1

In Picture: Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Masters (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler carded four birdies in his opening round at the Masters on Thursday. He closed his day at 4-under 68.

Building on Scheffler's previous comments about the disconnect between results and feel, a reporter inquired about his assessment of his Round 1 performance and his overall experience.

"Yeah, I felt pretty good. Anytime you can keep a card clean out here, it's a really good thing. Like you said, I struggled for what felt like two pars today. I had to make two really good up-and-downs. But other than that, the golf course was in front of me most of the day, kept the ball in play, did a lot of really good things out there," Scheffler answered (via ASAP Sports)

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:23 p.m. ET in the second round of the Masters on Friday, alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester.

