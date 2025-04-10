“I’ve got a young girlfriend”: Gary Player shares motivation to live to 100 after wife’s unfortunate death

Gary Player was one of the honorary starters at The 2025 Masters Tournament. The veteran golfer and three-time Masters Champion shared the prestigious moment with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Ad

The team of three started off the Masters Tournament by striking the ceremonial first shots around 7.30 am EST. After the traditional event ended, Player sat down for an interview with the reporters. In that session, Gary Player talked about a lot of stuff. In one moment, he expressed his will to live till he reaches 100.

Golf Digest shared a clip on X where Player is heard sharing some words on this topic (~0:19 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"You know, everybody has a choice. I want to live to a 100 because I love people, I love golf, I just love life. I've got a young girlfriend who's changed my life. How about that at 90, finding a girlfriend?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gary Player was married to Vivienne Verwey, sister of South African pro Bobby Verwey back in January 1957. It was just four years after Player stepped inside the professional golf circuit. The couple had six children together - Jennifer, Marc, Theresa, Michele, Wayne and Amanda.

The duo was married for 64 years until August 2021. Gary Player's wife was suffering from pancreatic cancer and she fought for a long time. Unfortunately, Vivienne lost her life to the disease in the end. The non-profit organisation called The Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation was formed in her memory.

Ad

While talking about his late wife, Player said (~0:38 onwards):

"And I'll tell you what, guys, you all, one of you, you or your wife are going to die? One of you're going to die. One of the spouses is going to die. And it's not the end of life. And so many people that does happen and they get so disheartened that they don't think they should continue life."

Ad

Gary Player added:

"The greatest gift bestowed upon a man or woman is life. And so my ambition is to reach 100... I might drop dead tomorrow, but I'm giving it a hell of a try."

Although he holds only three green jackets, Player holds the record of having the most number of starts at Augusta National. From 1957 to 2009, the nine-time Major champion made a record 52 appearances, playing 164 rounds at the Masters Tournament.

Ad

Gary Player's Major championship wins:

Till now, Gary Player has participated in 150 Major championships, with 102 cuts made. Throughout all his Major appearances, he achieved 44 top-10s, 23 top-5s, 6 runner-ups and nine victories.

Here's a detailed look at all the Major championship wins achieved by Gary Player:

1959: The Open Championship , 284 (-4), 75-71-70-68

, 284 (-4), 75-71-70-68 1961: The Masters Tournament , 280 (-8), 69-68-69-74

, 280 (-8), 69-68-69-74 1962: PGA Championship , 278 (-2), 72-67-69-70

, 278 (-2), 72-67-69-70 1965: U.S. Open , 282 (+2), 70-70-71-71

, 282 (+2), 70-70-71-71 1968: The Open Championship , 289 (+1), 74-71-71-73

, 289 (+1), 74-71-71-73 1972: PGA Championship , 281 (+1), 71-71-67-72

, 281 (+1), 71-71-67-72 1974: The Masters Tournament , 278 (-10), 71-71-66-70

, 278 (-10), 71-71-66-70 1974: The Open Championship , 280 (-2), 69-68-75-70

, 280 (-2), 69-68-75-70 1978: The Masters Tournament, 277 (-11), 72-72-69-64

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More