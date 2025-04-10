Who are the Masters 2025 honorary starters? Full list explored

The Masters Tournament has just started, and this is the 89th edition of this prestigious golf Major. Set to be played from April 10 to 13, 2025, this Major at Augusta National Golf Course is full of rich history and heritage.

Ad

The first golf Major of the year has its set of traditions. Scheffler had the privilege to hold the Champions Dinner with his Texas-inspired platter. The par-3 contest was also held a day before Round 1. And just like every year, The Masters Tournament was started by the honorary starters. The champions of yesteryear had the honor of starting the contest by hitting the first shots at Augusta National.

This tradition first started back in 1963. At the request of Bobby Jones, Scottish professionals Jock Hutchinson and Fred McLeod took the first ceremonial shots. Hutchinson kept holding the privilege until 1973, and McLeod was an honorary starter till 1976. Although this ritual of The Masters was paused after 1976, Gene Sarazen and Byron Nelson started it again in 1981.

Ad

Trending

Since 1981, there has been a long list of honorary starters. The list included popular golfing figures like Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984 to 2002) and Arnold Palmer (2007 to 2016).

Here's a list of the honorary starters at The Masters Tournament this year. The three golfing greats started hitting their first shots on Thursday at 7:25 am E.S.T. Take a look:

#1. Jack Nicklaus, honorary starter at The Masters

The six-time winner of the most coveted green jacket has had the privilege to be an honorary starter since 2010. Jack Nicklaus won The Masters Tournament in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

Ad

Nicknamed the Golden Bear, Nicklaus is a 73-time winner on the PGA Tour. The 85-year old is widely regarded as a legend in the sport, and on Thursday, fans could see him strolling down in style. After making the shot, Nicklaus found the left edge of the Tea Olive fairway. He celebrated by throwing his fist up in the air.

“Oh boy. Woo! Watch out” Nicklaus had a friendly warning for the fans (via Sportsnet).

Ad

#2. Gary Player

Gary Player won The Masters Tournament three times during his time in the professional circuit. He donned the green jacket in 1961, 1974 and 1978. Among the group of three honorary members, Gary Player is the oldest Masters champion to step up at Augusta.

At 89 years old, Player was sure to send the crowd into a frenzy after making an impressive karate kick post his swing. He has been a honorary starter since 2012. After teeing off successfully, Player took a shot at the fairway:

Ad

"It (fairway) gets a little more narrow every year," he said (via Yahoo Sports).

#3. Tom Watson

The 75-year old veteran golfer from Kansas is a two-time champion at Augusta National. Tom Watson won the green jacket twice in 1977 and 1981. The golfer is popular among fans mainly because of his longevity in the sport.

He joined the list of honorary starters back in 2022. Along with Nicklaus and Player, this year, Watson had the honor to hit the ceremonial first shots at Augusta, thereby marking the start of the first Major of the year. After Nicklaus took the shot, Watson stepped up and took a swing. He recorded the longest shot among the three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More