The Masters 2025: Weather forecast for Wednesday

The Masters Tournament is just around the corner. With only a few days left, popular golfers and past champions are preparing themselves for the first golf Major of the year. This is the 89th edition of the Major.

The iconic venue at Augusta National is also home to the historical par-3 contest. The family oriented competition takes place just a day before The Masters Tournament begins. Golfers step up at the course with their family members caddying for them.

Before the par-3 contest unfolds ahead of The Masters, an official weather forecast has been shared by the tournament on X. Here's the tweet:

"Wednesday's weather bulletin from Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters"

The official forecast shows sunny skies with a 60% relative humidity in the morning, around 9 am. Augusta will experience light breeze from East to Northeast direction at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Around 11 am, The Masters venue will have lesser relative humidity (50%), but temperature might rise from 49°F to 57°F.

Around 1 pm, the sky will stay sunny and breeze from the East direction is expected to flow at 7 to 12 miles per hour. Around 3 pm, the maximum wind speed might come down to 10 miles per hour. During both these times, The Masters weather bulletin predicts relative humidity to be around 35%, while temperature stays between 64°F to 69°F.

Around the end of the day (5 pm), competitors at the par-3 contest will experience mostly sunny conditions. While maximum temperature can increase 1°F from 3 pm, relative humidity is expected to remain the same. The Masters venue will experience light breeze from the East, with speed ranging from 4 to 8 miles per hour.

Last year, Rickie Fowler aced the par-3 contest with a 5 under par score. After nine holes, Fowler scored a total 22. On the other hand, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover and Luke List recorded an ace.

The Masters Par-3 contest tee times and groupings

This year, 91 players from the 95-man field have signed up to compete at the iconic par-3 contest before The Masters commences. Golfers will tee off at the nine-hole, par-27 course, located at the north east side of the club on Wednesday (April 9).

Take a look at the official tee times and groupings for the upcoming par-3 contest below:

12 p.m. ET — Jose Maria Olazabal and Angel Cabrera

— Jose Maria Olazabal and Angel Cabrera 12:07 p.m. ET — Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

— Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 12:14 p.m. ET — Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee

— Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee 12:21 p.m. ET — Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Evan Beck

— Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Evan Beck 12:28 p.m. ET — Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer

— Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer 12:35 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim

— Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim 12:49 p.m. ET — Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence

— Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence 12:56 p.m. ET — Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo

— Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo 1:03 p.m. ET — Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

— Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson 1:10 p.m. ET — Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Justin Hastings

— Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Justin Hastings 1:17 p.m. ET — Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap

— Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap 1:24 p.m. ET — Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas

— Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas 1:38 p.m. ET — Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

— Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:45 p.m. ET — Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Justin Rose

— Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Justin Rose 1:52 p.m. ET — Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson

— Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson 1:59 p.m. ET — Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria

— Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria 2:06 p.m. ET — Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Aaron Rai

— Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Aaron Rai 2:13 p.m. ET — Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young

— Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young 2:27 p.m. ET — Ben Crenshaw, Hiroshi Tai, Noah Kent

— Ben Crenshaw, Hiroshi Tai, Noah Kent 2:34 p.m. ET — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge

— Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge 2:41 p.m. ET — Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

— Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk 2:48 p.m. ET — Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell

— Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell 2:55 p.m. ET — Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

— Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 3:02 p.m. ET — Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples

— Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples 3:16 p.m. ET — Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English

— Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English 3:23 p.m. ET — Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

— Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor 3:30 p.m. ET — Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

— Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland 3:37 p.m. ET — Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

— Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm 3:44 p.m. ET — Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed

— Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed 3:51 p.m. ET — Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

— Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson 4:05 p.m. ET — Danny Willett, Laurie Canter

— Danny Willett, Laurie Canter 4:12 p.m. ET — Bryson DeChambeau

