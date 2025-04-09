The Masters 2025: Weather forecast for Wednesday

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 09, 2025 15:54 GMT
The Masters - Practice Day Two - Source: Getty
The Masters - Practice Day Two - Source: Getty

The Masters Tournament is just around the corner. With only a few days left, popular golfers and past champions are preparing themselves for the first golf Major of the year. This is the 89th edition of the Major.

The iconic venue at Augusta National is also home to the historical par-3 contest. The family oriented competition takes place just a day before The Masters Tournament begins. Golfers step up at the course with their family members caddying for them.

Before the par-3 contest unfolds ahead of The Masters, an official weather forecast has been shared by the tournament on X. Here's the tweet:

"Wednesday's weather bulletin from Augusta National Golf Club. #themasters"
The official forecast shows sunny skies with a 60% relative humidity in the morning, around 9 am. Augusta will experience light breeze from East to Northeast direction at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Around 11 am, The Masters venue will have lesser relative humidity (50%), but temperature might rise from 49°F to 57°F.

Around 1 pm, the sky will stay sunny and breeze from the East direction is expected to flow at 7 to 12 miles per hour. Around 3 pm, the maximum wind speed might come down to 10 miles per hour. During both these times, The Masters weather bulletin predicts relative humidity to be around 35%, while temperature stays between 64°F to 69°F.

Around the end of the day (5 pm), competitors at the par-3 contest will experience mostly sunny conditions. While maximum temperature can increase 1°F from 3 pm, relative humidity is expected to remain the same. The Masters venue will experience light breeze from the East, with speed ranging from 4 to 8 miles per hour.

Last year, Rickie Fowler aced the par-3 contest with a 5 under par score. After nine holes, Fowler scored a total 22. On the other hand, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover and Luke List recorded an ace.

The Masters Par-3 contest tee times and groupings

This year, 91 players from the 95-man field have signed up to compete at the iconic par-3 contest before The Masters commences. Golfers will tee off at the nine-hole, par-27 course, located at the north east side of the club on Wednesday (April 9).

Take a look at the official tee times and groupings for the upcoming par-3 contest below:

  • 12 p.m. ET — Jose Maria Olazabal and Angel Cabrera
  • 12:07 p.m. ET — Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
  • 12:14 p.m. ET — Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:21 p.m. ET — Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Evan Beck
  • 12:28 p.m. ET — Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer
  • 12:35 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim
  • 12:49 p.m. ET — Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence
  • 12:56 p.m. ET — Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo
  • 1:03 p.m. ET — Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
  • 1:10 p.m. ET — Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Justin Hastings
  • 1:17 p.m. ET — Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:24 p.m. ET — Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 1:38 p.m. ET — Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1:45 p.m. ET — Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Justin Rose
  • 1:52 p.m. ET — Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson
  • 1:59 p.m. ET — Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria
  • 2:06 p.m. ET — Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Aaron Rai
  • 2:13 p.m. ET — Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young
  • 2:27 p.m. ET — Ben Crenshaw, Hiroshi Tai, Noah Kent
  • 2:34 p.m. ET — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge
  • 2:41 p.m. ET — Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
  • 2:48 p.m. ET — Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell
  • 2:55 p.m. ET — Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 3:02 p.m. ET — Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples
  • 3:16 p.m. ET — Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English
  • 3:23 p.m. ET — Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
  • 3:30 p.m. ET — Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
  • 3:37 p.m. ET — Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
  • 3:44 p.m. ET — Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed
  • 3:51 p.m. ET — Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
  • 4:05 p.m. ET — Danny Willett, Laurie Canter
  • 4:12 p.m. ET — Bryson DeChambeau
About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Luke Koshi
