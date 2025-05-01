  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler gets honest about playing with $120M-worth golfer at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scottie Scheffler gets honest about playing with $120M-worth golfer at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 01, 2025 04:48 GMT
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler candidly opened up about playing with Jordan Spieth at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. This week on the PGA Tour, the players will tee off in a four-day event at TPC Craig Ranch, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 1.

Jordan Spieth, who has a net worth of $120 million according to CelebrityNetworth.com, and Scottie Scheffler are among the top golfers playing this week. In a pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler candidly reflected on playing with the former Masters winner, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Jordan and I got to play out here a couple years ago. I think we played with Willie Z. It was a lot of fun. The crowd was great. Si Woo and I play the same club here at home. We have three guys all from Dallas that will be playing this week and all together. So it should be a lot of fun."
Scottie Scheffler is seeking his maiden win of the season in 2025 this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. He started his campaign on the PGA Tour at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 to settle in the T9 position.

He then competed at the WM Phoenix Open and settled in a T25 position, followed by a T3 at The Genesis Invitational and a T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His best of the season was T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and in his last outing at the RBC Heritage, Scheffler settled in T8 position. He is one of the top favorites to win the upcoming CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

What are Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth's odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Per CBS Sports, Scheffler is the top favorite to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with odds of +280. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has the odds of +1800. The other favorites are Si Woo Kim with odds of +3000, Sam Burns with odds of +3000, and Will Zalatoris with odds of +4500.

Here are the odds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler +280
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Sungjae Im +2200
  • Byeong Hun An +2500
  • Taylor Pendrith +2500
  • Si Woo Kim +3000
  • Sam Burns +3000
  • Keith Mitchell +3000
  • Ben Griffin +3500
  • Will Zalatoris +4500
  • Stephan Jaeger +4500
  • Mackenzie Hughes +5000
  • Rasmus Højgaard +5000
  • Jacob Bridgeman +6000
  • Tom Kim +6000
  • Jake Knapp +6000
  • Nicolai Højgaard +6500
  • Kevin Yu +7000
  • Harry Hall +7000
  • Eric Cole +7000
  • Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
  • Seamus Power +7000
  • Ryan Gerard +7000
  • Matt Wallace +7500
  • Taylor Moore +7500
  • Ryo Hisatsune +7500
  • Isaiah Salinda +7500
  • Kurt Kitayama +7500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
  • Alex Smalley +8000
  • Rico Hoey +8000
  • Austin Eckroat +8000
  • Sam Stevens +8000
  • Patrick Rodgers +9000
  • Lee Hodges +9000
  • Matt McCarty +10000
  • Doug Ghim +9000
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

