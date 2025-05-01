Scottie Scheffler gets honest about playing with $120M-worth golfer at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Scottie Scheffler candidly opened up about playing with Jordan Spieth at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. This week on the PGA Tour, the players will tee off in a four-day event at TPC Craig Ranch, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 1.

Jordan Spieth, who has a net worth of $120 million according to CelebrityNetworth.com, and Scottie Scheffler are among the top golfers playing this week. In a pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler candidly reflected on playing with the former Masters winner, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Jordan and I got to play out here a couple years ago. I think we played with Willie Z. It was a lot of fun. The crowd was great. Si Woo and I play the same club here at home. We have three guys all from Dallas that will be playing this week and all together. So it should be a lot of fun."

Scottie Scheffler is seeking his maiden win of the season in 2025 this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. He started his campaign on the PGA Tour at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 to settle in the T9 position.

He then competed at the WM Phoenix Open and settled in a T25 position, followed by a T3 at The Genesis Invitational and a T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His best of the season was T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and in his last outing at the RBC Heritage, Scheffler settled in T8 position. He is one of the top favorites to win the upcoming CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

What are Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth's odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Per CBS Sports, Scheffler is the top favorite to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with odds of +280. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has the odds of +1800. The other favorites are Si Woo Kim with odds of +3000, Sam Burns with odds of +3000, and Will Zalatoris with odds of +4500.

Here are the odds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Scottie Scheffler +280

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2200

Byeong Hun An +2500

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Ben Griffin +3500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Kevin Yu +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Isaiah Salinda +7500

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Matt McCarty +10000

Doug Ghim +9000

