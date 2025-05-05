Scottie Scheffler gets real about teary-eyed speech after CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph: "I never really got this far"

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The victory felt even more special as this is his home state, and this was his first start on the PGA Tour while in high school.

Ad

In the post-round interview, the 14-time PGA Tour winner was emotional while addressing the fans. He explained the reason why he became teary-eyed:

"When I think about the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, I think about a lot of different stuff. I grew up coming to watch it. This was my first start on the PGA TOUR when I was in high school. The girl I was dating at the time is now my wife. We have one son. My sister was caddying for me at the time. She was here today. She has two kids."

Ad

Trending

Scheffler said his family was here, bringing back plenty of special memories, and it all came back to him at once.

"I never really got this far, to be honest with you. I always just dreamed of playing golf on the PGA Tour. I would come out on the driving range and watch these guys practice, hitting their brand-new range balls. That's all I wanted to do was come out here and play a golf course that was in great shape and compete on the best golf courses in the world against the best players."

Ad

Scottie Scheffler carded -31 and won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by eight strokes. Erik Van Rooyen finished second with -23.

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson final leaderboard

Here's the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard (Top 30):

1 Scottie Scheffler -31

2 Erik van Rooyen -23

3 Sam Stevens -20

4 Jordan Spieth -19

T5 Sam Burns -17

T5 Mark Hubbard -17

T5 Takumi Kanaya -17

T5 Will Gordon -17

T5 Eric Cole -17

T5 Kurt Kitayama -17

T5 Adam Schenk -17

T5 Ricky Castillo -17

T13 Antoine Rozner -16

T13 Jhonattan Vegas -16

T15 Matt McCarty -15

T15 Chris Gotterup -15

T15 Max McGreevy -15

T15 Chandler Phillips -15

T15 Si Woo Kim -15

T15 Cameron Champ -15

T15 Vince Whaley -15

T15 Kevin Roy -15

T15 Patrick Rodgers -15

T15 Andrew Putnam -15

T25 Ross Steelman -14

T25 Pierceson Coody -14

T25 Danny Walker -14

T25 Nico Echavarria -14

T29 Kevin Yu -13

T29 Taylor Dickson -13

T29 Thorbjørn Olesen -13

T29 Trey Mullinax -13

T33 Doug Ghim -12

T33 Harry Hall -12

T33 Niklas Norgaard -12

T33 Michael Thorbjornsen -12

T33 Ben Martin -12

T33 Sungjae Im -12

T39 Jake Knapp -11

T39 Rikuya Hoshino -11

T39 Alex Smalley -11

T39 Joseph Bramlett -11

T39 Sami Valimaki -11

T39 Nate Lashley -11

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More