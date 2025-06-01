"Scottie Scheffler got this", "It's Ben time" - Fans divided over who will win the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin have emerged as the top contenders at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, and with just one round to go, fans are split over who will take home the title.

Scottie Scheffler climbed to the top of the leaderboard after the third round at Muirfield Village Golf Club, carding a 4-under to move three spots up. He now sits at 8-under overall. Just one shot behind him is Ben Griffin at 7-under, holding the solo second spot going into Sunday’s final round.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title at the Memorial. He already has two wins this season—at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship. A win on Sunday would mark his third of the year and a back-to-back win at Jack’s Place.

Griffin is also having a strong season. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and recently claimed victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge. A win at the Memorial would give him his third title this year.

The PGA Tour posted a video on X, writing:

"Will Scottie become a back-to-back winner at Jack's Place? See who's in contention heading into Sunday @MemorialGolf."

Fans reacted quickly online, backing both players.

One fan cheered for the World No.1, writing:

"Yeah Scottie got this He's unstoppable."

Another added:

"I can see Scottie taking it."

A third posted:

"Jack built the house, but Scottie’s redecorating with trophies. Back-to-back glory is just 18 holes away, and unless someone finds magic, it’s game over."

Others backed Ben Griffin to win.

One fan wrote:

"It's BEN time."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing:

"I would definitely give the edge to Scheffler but Griffin is also playing well. It should be a good Sunday at Jack's place."

Another chimed in, saying:

"Ben Griffins is gonna win this."

With both players in form, fans are looking forward to an exciting finish at Muirfield Village. Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round at 11:35 p.m. (ET).

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 3?

Scottie Scheffler delivered an impressive third round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, going bogey-free with four birdies to post a 4-under 68 on Saturday. He has completed 54 holes in 208 strokes.

Here is a complete look at his third-round performance at Muirfield Village:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

