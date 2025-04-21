Scottie Scheffler hard on himself while reviewing disappointing RBC Heritage loss

Justin Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage on Sunday. The 31-year-old beat Andrew Novak in a playoff at Harbour Town to take the win. Meanwhile, event’s defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished tied for eighth. The two-time major champion shot 70 and settled five strokes off the leader for his third straight top 10 finish.

Ad

Scheffler started the final day four shots behind. He closed in on the leaders briefly after recording three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn to pull within two. Interestingly, he took on a high-risk shot while running out of hole. The ace golfer disappointingly found the water for a double bogey while needing an eagle to remain in contention. Following the round, the 28-year-old rated himself a bit harshly and said he “just needed a few more shots out there” to make a big difference.

Ad

Trending

The 2024 Masters champion admitted he “didn't quite take advantage” of his position on the final day. However, he exuded confidence by claiming to be “really close” of a possible winning performance after failing to take a single victory this season so far.

Detailing his disappointing RBC Heritage outing, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“You know, I did some good things. I just needed a few more shots out there, which was definitely there for the taking for me. I just didn't quite take advantage of them… I think I'm really close. I feel like I did a lot of things well this week, just a few of the important shots I just didn't pull off. Outside of that it was a pretty solid week.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler was the outright favorite to win the competition ahead of its Thursday start. However, Thomas surprised many by ending his 1064 days long winless drought on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far

Scottie Scheffler missed the 2025 PGA Tour season’s start with a kitchen injury. Instead, he started off his new campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T9. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer, who won seven times last year including the Masters and the Tour Championship, is yet to clinch a victory this season.

Ad

Scheffler has collected four Top-10 finishes and nearly $5 million in earnings in just eight outings in 2025. His best finish came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he carded a 261 (-19) to finish T2. He also managed a solo 4th at The Masters, while attempting to defend the Green Jacket. Now, the New Jersey native has finished T8 at the RBC Heritage, another event he won last year.

Listed below are Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour results in 2025 (with earnings):

Ad

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational: T3 – $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 – $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 – $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 – $845,500

Masters Tournament: 4 – $1,008,000

RBC Heritage: T8 – $580,000

Needless to say, Scottie Scheffler will be returning to playing field in the next few weeks eyeing big wins. Despite his lack of winning form, the ace golfer will come in as a favorite again for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More