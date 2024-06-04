Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus, and other golf stars pay emotional tribute to the late Grayson Murray ahead of the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from June 6 to 9. The practice rounds for the tournament started on June 3 and is currently underway.

Several players have shown up to the Jack Nicklaus golf course to survey the course before the start of the tournament. With the unfortunate passing of beloved PGA Tour player Grayson Murray, players took the 2024 Memorial Tournament as yet another opportunity to honor his legacy and life.

A small service was held at Muirfield Village Golf Club at 8:30 am on June 4 to celebrate the life of Grayson Murray and mourn his passing. The service included a rendition of the song "Amazing Grace" played on bagpipes. Murray took his own life, and the golfing world at large has been mourning his loss ever since.

Murray's golf bag was placed in front of a photograph of him adorned in flowers. The PGA Tour's commissioner Jay Monahan, the Memorial Tournament's host Jack Nicklaus and his wife, and Scottie Scheffler were among the crowd at Muirfield who paid tribute to Murray.

The 2024 Visit Knoxville Open honored Grayson Murray's passing

The Korn Ferry Tour was Grayson Murray's pathway into the PGA Tour and played a significant role in shaping the late golfer's career. The tour's 2024 Visit Knoxville Open honored Murray as all players, spectators, caddies, and officials on the course joined in for a three-minute moment of silence.

Grayson Murray was found dead just a few hours after withdrawing from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The player withdrew in the second round with only two holes left to play for the day, citing an illness. It was later revealed via a statement issued by Murray's parents through the PGA Tour that their son unfortunately took his own life. The statement read:

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

The PGA Tour star had been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism. Grayson Murray is survived by his parents Eric and Terry Murray, his sister Erica, his brother Cameron, his fiancee Christiana Ritchie, and his young nephews.