Scottie Scheffler would join list with 18X Major Champ and Tiger Woods if he wins the PGA Championship on Sunday

Scottie Scheffler is currently playing in his 10th start of the season at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow. After staying in contention for three rounds, the World No. 1 now finds himself in pole position to win the tournament.

In Saturday’s round (May 17), Scheffler carded a 6-under 65, posting seven birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle on the par-4 14th, finishing with the solo lead. His second round was also impressive, as he shot a 3-under 68. The opening round didn’t go as planned as Scheffler made a double bogey on the par-4 16th, but he still managed to finish with a 2-under 69.

With rounds of 69, 68, and 65, Scheffler’s game looks strong heading into Sunday (May 18). So far this season, he has one win at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. But if he wins the major at Quail Hollow, he’ll join a legendary list that includes the likes of Tiger Woods.

Golf analyst Kyle Porter shared a list on X of players who have won multiple Masters and at least three majors overall. The list includes Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Phil Mickelson. Porter added that Scheffler would join the list if he wins on Sunday, calling it an “insane, insane list”.

Other players who have achieved this feat include Gary Player, Sam Snead, Nick Faldo, Jimmy Demaret, Ben Hogan, Tom Watson, Byron Nelson, and Seve Ballesteros.

Scottie Scheffler has already won two major championships: the 2022 and 2024 Masters Tournaments at Augusta National. A win at the 2025 PGA Championship would mark his third major title.

Scottie Scheffler's form at Quail Hollow draws Tiger Woods comparison from an insider

Scottie Scheffler made his PGA Championship debut in 2020. The 2025 edition at Quail Hollow marks his sixth appearance in the major. His best result so far came in 2023, when he finished T-2. He also secured a T-8 finish at the event last year. Now, with the lead after three rounds, Scheffler is being compared to Tiger Woods.

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee praised Scheffler’s game on X, writing:

"Scottie Scheffler is on his way to becoming one of the greatest players of all time. There has been no other player that has blended this level of proficiency and consistency in the strokes gained era, besides Tiger Woods."

Chamblee pointed out that Scheffler has led in strokes gained approach for three straight years, gaining more than a stroke per round—something only Woods has done. He also leads in total strokes gained for the third year in a row, averaging over 2.3 strokes per round.

He also called Scheffler the best driver of the ball. Scheffler currently averages 302.0 yards off the tee, ranking 80th in driving distance. His overall driving average is 295.9 yards, placing him 53rd. His longest drive this season is 370 yards, which ranks 121st. He also has a driving accuracy of 65.60%, ranking 24th.

