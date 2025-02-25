Scottie Scheffler makes bombshell statement about ‘freaking out’ in handcuffs during his infamous arrest

Scottie Scheffler admitted that he was freaked out during the whole incident of him getting arrested during the PGA Championship 2024. The recently released Full Swing trailer gave a glimpse of the World's No. 1 golfer narrating the whole incident and his feelings during that.

Netflix released the third season of its popular golf docu-series, Full Swing. The latest season throws light on several high and low points of last year, including the much-talked-about arrest of Scottie Scheffler at Valhalla.

Last May, Scheffler found himself in an unwarranted situation when he was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department near the PGA Championship venue just before the second round. Although he was released a few hours later, it was an unforgettable experience for the ace golfer.

On Monday, February 24, Netflix released the new trailer, where Scheffler speaks about his arrest and its aftermath.

"I was freaking out because I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell. I still don’t really know how that happened, exactly," he says in the voiceover.

The trailer then cuts to Scheffler's arrest proceedings, where the golfer exchanges words with the police officer.

"I'll be honest, I didn’t think this was a position I’d be in," he says to the police officer.

"Usually, people never do," the officer replies.

The officer also asks if Scheffler consumed any alcohol. In reply, the two-time major champion gives a hilarious response.

"Just mouthwash… I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8am," he says.

The trailer also shows the officers, who are oblivious to Scottie Scheffler's golf capabilities, asking if he is good enough.

"I'm all right, yeah," says Scheffler with humility.

Here's the trailer:

When will Scottie Scheffler play next on the PGA Tour?

Scottie Scheffler will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is set to take place at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Bay Hill, Florida from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9. He will be seeking to defend his title and claim his third win at the event.

The 28-year-old had an outstanding 2024 season, where he won seven PGA Tour titles, including the Masters Tournament. He also bagged the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and won the Hero World Challenge.

So far, Scheffler has played three events this season and has registered two top-10 finishes, including a T3 at the Genesis Invitational. He will be looking to further cement his dominance in the world of golf.

