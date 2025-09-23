Scottie Scheffler makes preparation ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler is going to be one of the biggest key players for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. Scheffler was the first golfer from either team to mathematically qualify for the tournament, and he ended up with over 37,000 points. Even Keegan Bradley admitted during the Ryder Cup Media Conference on August 27 that this was more than 10% of the Ryder Cup points awarded, and Scheffler receiving it shows how vital he is to the team.The World No. 1 has been in amazing form this season, winning six PGA Tour events, including two majors: the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. To maintain his excellent form, Scheffler has been preparing hard for the tournament at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, and he recently even updated the fans on his progress.On September 23, the golfer shared an Instagram reel of himself working at the gym. In the reel, he also tagged his performance coach, Dr. Troy Van Biezen. Aside from that, the reel's caption also highlighted how Scheffler has been focused on General Physical Preparation (GPP) and Specific Physical Preparation (SPP). The golfer also revealed how his performance coach designed this training regimen specifically for the Ryder Cup. The caption of the post read,&quot;Prepping for Bethpage took a mixture of General Physical Preparation (GPP) and Specific Physical Preparation (SPP) - @chirosporttvb worked on a crafted plan ahead of the @rydercupusa 🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from all these things, Scottie Scheffler recently also discussed his first-ever Ryder Cup selection call and how, before it, he was really anxious about getting in.Scottie Scheffler explains how he still &quot;remembers&quot; his first Ryder Cup selection callRyder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyScottie Scheffler became a professional in 2018 following one of the most successful amateur careers. The golfer established his dominance in the world of golf early in his career, which eventually led to him receiving a Ryder Cup call in 2021. Scheffler recently appeared in an interview with the PGA Tour, when he admitted that he was working hard for the tournament but had no idea if he would be selected.The 28-year-old golfer explained,&quot;I remember getting the phone call, I didn’t know if he was gonna call me and give me really bad news or give me really good news. It’s kind of weird preparing for something [where] you don’t know if it’s going to be amazing or if it’s just going to break your heart. But it was a great phone call, I was very emotional&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2021 Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits, where Scottie Scheffler, while making his debut, performed admirably. He even defeated then-World No. 1 Jon Rahm in the Sunday Singles match, allowing Team USA to win by a total score of 19-9.