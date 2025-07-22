Scottie Scheffler makes a special cameo with the Claret Jug in $70M worth American comedian’s show

Scottie Scheffler is taking some time off from the golf course after winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Recently, he appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. A collaborative post by The Open, Scottie Scheffler, PGA tour falon tonight and gallon tonight bts posted a series of images on July 22.The first image shows Scheffler holding his Open championship trophy, the Claret Jug. The next few images featured Scottie Scheffler with the gallon tight show's host, Jimmy Fallon. Scheffler wore a white t-shirt paired with grey jeans. The caption of this Instagram post reads:&quot;@scottie.scheffler makes a surprise cameo fresh off his @theopen win tonight! #FallonTonight #TheOpen📷@toddowyoung.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy Fallon has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A large part of his income comes from hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he reportedly earns $16 million per year. He started hosting the show in 2014 and quickly became one of the highest-paid late-night hosts in the industry. Before The Tonight Show, Fallon gained national fame on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 1998 to 2004.Scheffler appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Fallon started the bit by congratulating the mystery guest and asking for a photo of the winner with the trophy. First, a solo picture of Scheffler swinging his iron popped up. Then, a photo of just the Claret Jug showed on screen.Finally, the curtain behind Fallon opened to reveal Scheffler, dressed in a white shirt and holding the iconic trophy. The studio audience gave the World No. 1 a loud standing ovation as Fallon introduced him. With that, Scheffler also attended the premiere of Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 alongside his wife.Scottie Scheffler went on 'date night' with his wife at Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiereFrom NBC studios to the red carpet, Scottie Scheffler was next at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Claret Jug tagged along, too. Scheffler posed for pictures with Meredith and met cast members from the much-awaited movie.Scheffler shared an Instagram story on July 22, posing with his wife, Meredith. He captioned it as:&quot;date night&quot;Image via Instagram-@scottie.schefflerHe wasn’t the only golf star there. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa also walked the carpet. Other golf legends like Michelle Wie, John Daly, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples made appearances as well. Even though big names like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jack Nicklaus are featured in the film, they weren’t present at the premiere.After his whirlwind media tour, Scheffler is expected to return to Texas to rest before gearing up to defend his Tour Championship title. There are still two more PGA Tour events left before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind from August 7 to 10.