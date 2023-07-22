Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa speak up against “really distracting” giant TV screen at The Open Championship 

The ongoing Open Championship 2023 is witnessing some discontent among players. Various golfers complained about the giant TV screen present at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Stars like Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa too have raised their voices on the distraction due to the handful of broadcast screens present at the arena.

Homa spoke in a presser, describing the problems they had to face due to the loud commentary voices from the screens. He shared an incident when he could actually hear one of the commentators saying "this is too much club."

As quoted by Golf Digest, Homa said:

"It's really distracting. You can hear the commentators on the broadcast from the big TV, and I was over the ball and one of them said, 'This is too much club'. I did an absolutely awful job of not backing off."

There are a number of TV screens present at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. But there is one screen that has constantly troubled the golfers; par-5 18th hole. American golfer Adam Scott even backed off hitting a shot on the par-5 18th hole.

Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship (via Getty Image)

Even World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler complained about a similar incident when he heard his name from the giant TV Screens. The golfer shared that he had to back off because of that distraction.

"I heard my name in the distance and I was like, 'All right, I've got to back off'. I've never heard a distraction like that before. Usually something that loud, it's music or something."

Scottie Scheffler described it as a funny and weird moment to listen to his own name on the coverage.

"I've never been so distracted by something like that before. It was pretty funny, just hearing your own name on the coverage. It was a weird moment," said Scheffler.

Where do Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa stand on The Open Championship leaderboard?

Scottie Scheffler is having a forgettable run at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The golfer has finished his third round's play and currently sits on the T63 position on the leaderboard. He has a score of +4 and has carded four birdies and five bogeys on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Max Homa is still playing his third round. He currently sits on the T34 position of The Open Championship leaderboard. However, the 32-year-old golfer will be hopeful of maximizing the most to sit in a better position by the end of Saturday's play.

The leaderboard is currently led by Brian Harman who is two strokes ahead of T2-ranked Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm.

The final third-round leaderboard of The Open Championship will be updated as soon as the play ends at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.